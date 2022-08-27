0 SHARES Share Tweet

On Thursday night in Los Angeles, Kesha was seen having a good time while having dinner with a male friend.

The two looked like they were having a great time, and at one point, they were seen holding hands while waiting for the valet to get their car. The 35-year-old Die Young singer has kept most of her personal life and relationships secret.

The award-winning singer went out on a weeknight in a stylish and edgy outfit. To finish off her outfit for the night, Kesha put on a pair of black boots with a red block heel.

As they waited patiently by the valet, they were shown standing close to each other with their arms around each other.

Kesha Is Seen In Los Angeles After Dinner Wearing A Low-Cut Tank Top

The talented singer-songwriter made a part in the middle of her hair and let her bangs fall over her forehead. Her hair was long and wavy, and it fell past her shoulders.

Instead of a heavy purse or bag, the We R Who We Are singer wore a small black Chanel backpack over her shoulders.

Kesha decided to keep her accessories simple, so she only wore a few rings.

For their dinner date, her guy friend wore a simple, casual outfit. He wore the same colours as the singer and also wore a plain black T-shirt and black pants.

After the car was brought to them, Kesha and her male companion jumped into the front seats as the paparazzi’s cameras flashed around them.

The last time she was linked to someone, it was Brad Ashenfelter. The two started dating in 2014, and the last time they were seen in public together was on a date at the beach in May 2021.

The star doesn’t talk much about her personal life, and she hasn’t confirmed or said if she’s dating someone new.

Most of the beautiful woman’s attention has been on her new Discovery+ show, Conjuring Kesha, which started on July 8. In the series, the Grammy-nominated singer and her famous friends visit places that are known for being haunted.

The star talked about the reality show and how her brother worked on it during an interview on the Today show.

She said, “I love to torture my family and friends and take them to scary places.” She also said that her brother Lagan is more skeptical than she is about the supernatural.

The singer said jokingly, “I like taking him to scary places and scaring him.”

Kesha also said what she thought about putting out new music in the future. She said, “I don’t know when it will come out.” “But I am working on some really great new music.”

