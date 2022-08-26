0 SHARES Share Tweet

Brittany Cartwright, who used to star on Vanderpump Rules, has lost about 50 pounds, and it shows. The 33-year-old TV star enjoyed a day by the pool at a luxury resort in Cancun on Tuesday, where she showed off her slimmer body. She went with her 16-month-old son Cruz Michael on her arm for this fun day in the sun.

Brittany Cartwright Rocks Gray Swimsuit In Mexico

Brittany looked great as she took off her Daisy Dukes and put on a gray one-piece swimsuit. She had her dyed hair up in a messy bun, and she wore no makeup to show off how she looks without it.

Jax Taylor, who was born Jason Michael Cauchi and is her husband and Cruz’s father, was not present.

This came just days after she posted an Instagram photo of herself in a low-cut royal blue swimsuit, showing off her new body. Since she and her husband had their first child, a son named Cruz, she has lost about 50 pounds.

When she was on vacation with Jax and friends like Kristen Doute at the Royalton Riviera Hotel in Cancun, Mexico, she posted pictures of her slim body. He also said he likes how she looks now.

“My wife worked so hard on something that didn’t come easy to her. You are my hero, babe!” On social media, he gushed.

‘You look absolutely gorgeous.’

He then sent off a tweet that read, “And just to be clear, I never in my life told my wife to get big boobs. She’s always wanted a breast augmentation.”

“I just sent her to the doctor. So stop saying I made her do it. He also said you people are sad.” This month, she posted a picture of herself that drew a lot of attention on Instagram. In her caption, the TV star wrote, “Sunshine and good vibes!” I feel amazing!’

In January, she started working with Jenny Craig, which has helped her lose weight.

I’m down 39lbs!!! “Yay,” Brittany Cartwright wrote. She and Jax rose to fame when they starred in Vanderpump Rules.

On her main Instagram page, she posted a behind-the-scenes video montage of her recent Jenny Craig shoot.

Brittany gave her 1.5 million followers a sneak peek of the different outfits she wore for the shoot, which took place at her home.

She posed for the photographers in the garden and showed off a busty floor-length lace dress and an elegant cocktail dress.

In her new photo shoot, she also wore a tank top and Daisy Dukes as she posed at her kitchen island with some Jenny Craig products.

In the post’s caption, she gushed, “I feel great!” Her husband Jax Taylor chimed in the comments, writing, “Hot wife alert!!!” In 2015, Jax and Brittany began dating, and the ups and downs of their relationship were featured on Vanderpump Rules.

Although they broke up because he cheated on her with her co-star Faith Stowers, they got back together and married in 2019.

In April 2021, they had a healthy baby boy, Cruz, of whom Brittany proudly posts pictures on Instagram.

Brittany, who grew up on a farm in Kentucky, started Jenny Craig’s weight loss program Max Up in January.

When she first joined Max Up, she said in an official press release that she wanted to lose at least 30 pounds, which she has now achieved.

She finally said that Jenny Craig’s program helped her lose 22 pounds in just 11 weeks.

Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Valerie Bertinelli, and Jason Alexander are just some of the famous people who have promoted the brand in the past.

