Kathryn Hahn was born on July 23, 1973, in Westchester, Illinois, to Karen and Bill Hahn. Both of her parents brought her up in a deeply devoted family to the Catholic faith in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where they resided at the time of her birth.

Before attending the School of Drama at Yale University, She received her education at Beaumont School and a Bachelor of Arts in drama from Northwestern University. She then attended Yale University.

In addition, Kathryn is well-known for her performance as the comedienne Lily Lebowski in the television series Crossing Jordan.

Kathryn Hahn Early Life

The world was graced with the presence of Kathryn Hahn on July 23, 1973. Kathryn Marie Hahn is her given name.

Her family was devoutly religious and Catholic. Her astrological sign is Cancer.

She attended Beaumont School and St. Ann’s Catholic School in Cleveland Heights for her official education. Both of these schools are located in Cleveland Heights. After finishing high school, she enrolled at Northwestern University to pursue her study. In due time, she received her master’s degree in drama from Yale University, where she had previously studied.

Kathryn Hahn Career Beginnings

She started her career in the entertainment industry the same year 1999.Her first appearance on a television program was in Hickory Hideout. It was a puppet show geared at children and was produced locally for the station in Cleveland, WKYC, owned and operated by NBC at the time.

Real Name Kathryn Hahn Age 48 years old Born 23 July 1973 Gender Female Profession Actress Networth $2 million Spouse Ethan Sandler Kids Leonard and Mae Height 1.65 M Weight 61 Kg

She had an uncredited cameo in the film Flushed, released in 1999. Bereavement counselor Lily Lebowski in the crime drama series Crossing Jordan was the turning point in her career, which led to her achievement of success. Kathryn Hahn appeared in every show’s season, which ran from 2001 till 2007. In 2008, Fox and she agreed on a talent-holding deal.

After that, she appeared in a few films in supporting parts. Hahn has had supporting roles in some films, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), and Step Brothers (2008). Her debut in a prominent role was in the comedy-drama released in 2013, Afternoon Delight.

Kathryn Hahn’s Net Worth

Kathryn Hahn, an actress from the United States, has a net worth of $2 million. A graduate of Northwestern University, spent her childhood in the town of Westchester, Illinois. After this, she pursued a degree in drama at the Yale University School of Drama and ultimately earned an MFA there.

She got her start in front of the camera in the professional world on a children’s program, and then she earned her big break when a casting director noticed her and suggested her to the creator/producer of the show Crossing Jordan. Her career has taken off ever since then. From 2001 through 2006, she was a consistent member of the cast and had a part specifically crafted for her.

Kathryn Hahn Husband

Since the couple was married in 2002, she has been living with her husband, Ethan Sandler. Her first kid was a boy she called Leonard, and her second was a girl she named Mae. Both of her children were born between the years 2006 and 2009.

The town of Westchester, Illinois, is where Kathryn, an American citizen, was born and raised.

Hahn made his debut in front of a television audience in a portion of the children’s puppet program Hickory Hideout, which was broadcast on the affiliate station in Cleveland, Ohio, WKYC. In the romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, the lead roles were played by Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey. Hahn had a supporting role in the film.