Rosario Dawson Net Worth: Check Out Her Age, Bio & More!

Rosario Dawson’s Biography

The 25th Hour star was born in New York City on May 9, 1979. She was born Rosario Isabel Dawson and is the biological daughter of Patrick C. Harris and Isabel Celeste, a famous singer, and writer of Cuban and Puerto Rican descent.

When Rosario was born, his mother, Isabel, was sixteen and not yet married to Patrick. She never did even though she had a daughter for him. Instead, she tied the knot with a construction worker named Greg Dawson. Isabel got married to Greg when Rosario was one year old.

Greg would take Rosario in as his daughter and raise her as his own. The actress still thinks of him as her father. Shortly after she got married, Isabel moved her family into an empty apartment on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

Dawson has been famous for a long time. Since she was a child, she has always wanted to be heard and has never missed a chance to show off her natural acting skills. Maybe that’s why she got the chance to be on Sesame Street, an educational TV show for kids in the United States.

Rosario Dawson Early Life

Rosario grew up in Manhattan, New York City, with her half-brother Clay. Her famous singer and writer mother, Isabel Celeste, and her construction worker stepfather, Greg Dawson, raised Rosario and Clay. Patrick C. Harris is her biological father.

When she was a baby, her mother married Greg. He took her in as his own daughter and raised her, giving her his last name.

Rosario went to an alternative school in Manhattan, and then she went to Garland High School in Garland, Texas, where she graduated. She also went to the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in West Hollywood, California, where Julia Roberts, Dennis Hopper, and Scarlett Johansson were also students.

Rosario wanted to be a marine biologist at first, but her life changed completely in 1995 when photographer Larry Clark and film director Harmony Korine saw her on her front porch step and offered her a role.

Rosario Dawson Career Beginnings

Rosario’s acting career started in 1995, when she agreed to play Ruby in “Kids,” a drama about coming of age directed by Larry Clark. Two years later, she was in the short film “Girls Night Out.” This was followed by her role as Lala Bonilla in the sports drama

“He Got Game,” co-starring with Denzel Washington, and Marisol Hidalgo in the comedy “Side Streets,” both in 1998, which led to an increase in her wealth.

By the end of the 1990s, she had also played Stephanie Williams in the 1999 crime teen drama “Light It Up,” for which she was nominated for an NAACP Image Award. In 2000, she played Lana in the romantic comedy “Down to You” and Veronica in the drama “King of the Jungle.”

In the early 2000s, Rosario started looking for more serious acting roles. She played Valerie Brown in the 2001 musical comedy film “Josie and the Pussycats.

” After that, she played Laura Vasquez in the sci-fi action comedy “Men in Black II,” with Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, and Naturelle Rivera in Spike Lee’s drama film “25th Hour,” for which she was nominated for the 2003 Black Reel Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Rosario Dawson Net Worth

American actress, singer, and writer Rosario Dawson has a net worth of $8 million. Dawson started acting as a child on “Sesame Street,” but she didn’t make it to the big screen until she was cast in “Kids” in 1995.

She was in the 1998 movies “He Got Game” and “Side Streets” before working with Prince on a re-release of “1999.” Before landing a role in Spike Lee’s “25th Hour” in 2002, Rosario worked with OutKast and The Chemical Brothers.

Dawson has been in more than 100 movies and TV shows, like “Josie and the Pussycats” (2001), “Men in Black II” (2002), “Rent” (2005), “Clerks II” (2006), “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” (2010), and “Jane the Virgin” (2018–2019).

In March 2020, it was announced that Rosario would play Ahsoka Tano on “The Mandalorian,” a “Star Wars” series on Disney+.

Personal Life

In 2014, Rosario Dawson adopted a 12-year-old girl named Lola for her personal life. She dated actor Jason Lewis from 2004 to 2006, then dated film director Danny Boyle from 2012 to 2013.

In 2017, she started dating comedian Eric Andre, but it’s likely that she’s still single right now. Her home is in Los Angeles, in the state of California. Rosario is known as a Trekkie because she loves “Star Trek” and knows a few words in Klingon.

Awards And Nominations

At the 2013 ALMA Awards, Rosario was given the Community Service Award. The next year, she shared a Special Achievement in Film award for “Cesar Chavez” with Diego Luna, Michael Pea, and America Ferrera. She won the Rising Star Award at the American Black Film Festival in 2004.

In 2009, “Seven Pounds” won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in Motion Picture. Dawson won a BTVA People’s Choice Voice Acting Award for “The Lego Batman Movie” at 2018 Behind the Voice Actors Awards.

She also won a Satellite Award for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role, Comedy or Musical, and a ShoWest Award for Supporting Actress of the Year for “Rent.” Rosario won a Streamy Award for Best Female Actor in a Dramatic Web Series for “Gemini Division” in 2009 and an Acting and Activism Award from the Women Film Critics Circle Awards in 2014.

The cast of “A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints” also won a Special Jury Prize at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival. Dawson has also been nominated for the BET Awards, Black Reel Awards, Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards, Imagen Foundation Awards, MTV Movie + TV Awards, Scream Awards, and Teen Choice awards

