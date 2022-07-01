0 SHARES Share Tweet

Thanks to timeless singles like Since U Been Gone and Miss Independent, she is regarded as the queen of the breakup ballad. However, Kelly Clarkson has admitted that she’s having trouble deciding on her next big song because the public would undoubtedly identify it with her highly publicized and contentious divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The American Idol winner stated they “should get [her] c ** p together” and let go of something after they put their plans on hold to get through the marriage split with Brooke Reese, which was released on Wednesday.

Kelley Clarkson Discusses How Her Divorce Has Affected Her Music Career

The 40-year-old singer and chat show host divorced her ex-husband, 43, in 2020, and the divorce was finally formalized in 2017.

Speaking out: In an interview with Brooke Reese, which was broadcast on Wednesday, Kelly Clarkson discussed how her divorce from Brandon Blackstock affected her musical career. Clarkson started off by describing the challenges she encountered at the end of her marriage.

“Everyone is aware of the difficult divorce I underwent, which took place roughly two years ago and was difficult for me because I had children.”

The Stronger singer then remarked that she was still deciding what she would offer the audience.

“I just travel where I feel at ease.” It’s really difficult to manage,’ she remarked.

As she weighed her alternatives, the singer said that she was still deciding what she would make public.

Clarkson Added That The Process Of writing Music After Her Divorce Had Been Extremely Challenging

The performer specifically noted, “I have never had such a challenging project,” in his remarks.

She continued by saying that having her divorce play “in the public eye” and becoming a mother changed “the whole dynamic” of her life.

The television personality has stated that even though her followers might appreciate new music in the future, they need to first organize their personal lives.

The television personality has stated that even though her followers might appreciate new music in the future, they need to first organize their personal lives.

“That depends,” I only need to assemble my c ** p. I just need to decide what I’m going to let go of,’ she replied.

In 2012, Clarkson started watching Blackstock, and the following year, they entered the fight.

During their marriage, the ex-couple welcomed their children River Rose, now eight, and Remington Alexander, now six.

During their time together, the artist’s ex-husband also worked as her manager.

Having children: During their marriage, the former couple welcomed daughters River Rose and Remington Alexander, who are now eight and six years old, respectively.

During her stint with Blackstock, Clarkson put out three albums, Wrapped In Red, Piece By Piece, and Meaning Of Life.

But it was then discovered that the singer had divorced in June 2020.

The couple subsequently began a legal struggle for their kids, and in November of that year, the singer was awarded primary custody.

The singer’s divorce was formally finalized the following month after it was ruled lawful in July of last year.

