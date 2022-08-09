John Travolta Biography: Net Worth, Wife, Movies, Age, Early Life

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s safe to say that John Joseph Travolta is a household name that’s been around for longer than you can possibly think. There have been many highs and lows in John Travolta career as an actor, singer, and film producer. In spite of this, he’s managed to increase his wealth and remain above ground.

You can’t help but wonder what makes him the man he is with a net worth of around $250 million, an acting career that has spanned decades, and a heart of gold that understands the value of giving back to those in need. Explore John’s wealth, his impressive collection of automobiles, and his illustrious Academy history.

John Travolta Career

Despite being raised in New Jersey, John Travolta dropped out of high school at the age of seventeen and never returned. In 1971, John made the decision to relocate to New York City, where he has lived ever since. There, he made his Broadway debut and was cast in the show Over Here!

He was also chosen to join the touring cast of Grease soon after. This was the beginning of his professional life and his move to Los Angeles. After playing Vinnie Barbarino on Welcome Back, Kotter, John starred in the 1976 classic horror film Carrie at the same time.

Both on and off the screen, John Travolta had a successful career. Let Her In even topped the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, making him one of the most popular artists of all time. Travolta was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Saturday Night Fever, one of the most acclaimed roles he ever had. A lot of box office successes in the 1970s made him the Academy’s youngest-recognized actor at the age of 24.

John Travolta Early Life

On February 18, 1954, Joseph Thomas Travolta was born in Englewood, New Jersey. His brother Joey Travolta, who is also an actor, is his older brother and the fourth child in a family of six. His mother, Helen Cecilia, was a well-known actress and singer.

Real Name John Joseph Travolta Popular Name John Travolta Born On February 18, 1954 Age 65 years Nationality American Height 1.88 m Weight 97 Kg Eye Color Blue Hair Color Light Brown Net Worth $250 million

The Sunshine Sisters were Travolta’s mother’s successful singing group. When Salvatore Travolta, John’s father, was younger, he had the opportunity to play professional football. It wasn’t long before he became a tire salesman.

John Travolta Net Worth

He is an actor, producer, singer, and dancer from the United States. In 2022, John Travolta will have a net worth of about $250 million. Yes, you heard that right: he has a net worth of about $250 million. He is also thought to be the winner of the Golden Globe Award. Since he played Vinnie Barbarino on the American sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter, he has become very well-known. This is one of his best shows, where he did so well that everyone started to love him.

Travolta is also known for his roles in classic films like Grease, Pulp Fiction, and Saturday Night Fever. He is known as one of the best actors in Hollywood who can really act well. John became well-known around 1970, but his career went downhill over the next ten years. After going downhill, he didn’t stay there. In the mid-1990s, he did some great acting work and came back up. So, it’s also said that John is one of the hardest workers in the American business world.

John Travolta’s Personal Life

He married actress Kelly Preston in 1991. There are three children from Kelly Preston’s marriage to John Kaleo: Jett, Ella, and Benjamin Hunter Kaleo. Sadly, it was his oldest child. At the age of 16, Jett Travolta, who had autism, died on vacation in the Bahamas in 2009.

In honor of his late son, Travolta founded the Jett Travolta Foundation, which provides support for children with special needs. John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston, a breast cancer survivor, died in 2020. The Catholic Church and Scientology, according to him, provided him with coping mechanisms that allowed him to deal with his tragic loss.

John Travolta Real Estate

In the past, John has been known for his extravagant homes. It was in Brentwood, Los Angeles, where he purchased his first extravagant home in 1993 for more than $3 million. At the Jumbolair Aviation Estate, he and his wife have an enormous estate in Calabasas as well as a home in Florida, Maine, and Florida.

John Travolta Awards

A number of awards have been bestowed upon John’s work. Additionally, they have won a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

John Travolta Major Works

Tony Manero (John Travolta) stars in the 1977 dance film Saturday Night Fever as a carefree young man. With its enormous commercial success, it played an important role in the global spread of disco music.

MUST READ: Tom Selleck’s Net Worth, Wife, Age, Daughter, Height, And Bio

Olivia Newton-John was his co-star in the 1978 musical film Grease. It was a critical and commercial success. The movie’s soundtrack album was the second-best seller of the year in the music industry.

Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 crime drama Pulp Fiction revitalized the career of John Travolta. At the box office, it earned $213,928,762 in its first week.