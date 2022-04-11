Tavis Barker is a well-known American musician and drummer. Travis Barker was born on 14 November in the year 1975. The singer, Travis Barker provides his services as a drummer in the rock band known as Blink 182. The full name of the singer is Travis Landon Barker.

Travis Backer- Age, Partner, Children, Net Worth, Career, And More

Travis Barker is very well known for his collaborations with hip-hop artists in the American music industry. Travis Barker used to often collaborate with the late DJ AM and collectively they built TRV$DJAM.

With the passage of time and with his popularity, Rolling Stone called the singer “punk’s first superstar drummer” and also one of the 100 most considerable drummers of all time. The singer, Travis Backer was born in Fontana od California. Travis Bracker started his drumming practice at an early age.

Quick Facts About Travis Backer

1. The singer is vegan.

2. The singer has his partner’s name, Kortney, tattooed on his chest.

3. Travis has also worked as a waste collector before starting his career in singing.

How much does Travis Barker earn?

According to sites such as Wealthy Gorilla and Celebrity Net Worth, Travis Barker’s net worth in the year 2022 is $50 million.

Travis Backer Net Worth and Career

In the year 1996, the singer started playing drum for Aquabats but in the year he left the Aquabats and joined the band Blink 182, in the year 1999 which experienced a huge success with Enema of the State. Travis Barker set up himself as a very flexible drummer, and producer, and has made various numerous guest presences in many projects of kinds of music of various distinct genres of music such as pop, alternative rock, country, and hip hop.

In the year 2008, the singer was involved in a tragic unforeseen accident, he got involved in a plane crash accident but he soon recuperate and soon in the year 2011 premiered his debut solo album titled Give the Drummer Some. The singer resumed his art or work with various numerous rappers, premiering expanded plays with Nottz. Asher Roth, and Yelawolf, and with the band Blink 182 as well, and also the Transplants.

Travis Backer Age

Born on 14 November 1975, the age of the singer is 46 years.

Travis Backer Spouse(s)

Mellisa Kennedy (m- 2001, d- 2002)

Shana Moakler (m-2004, d-2008)

Travis Backer Partner

Kourtney Kardashian 20021- present, engaged)

Travis Backer Children

1. Alabama Luella Barker

2. Landon Asher Barker

It’s been a min 🥁 pic.twitter.com/KX2n7SkcZL — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) December 15, 2021

Interesting Facts about Travis Backer

1. The singer’s favorite restaurant is Nobu.

2. The singer is immensely religious.

3. The singer is motivated by his tattoos to start his music career.

4. When his mother died, her last wish was that her son becomes a singer.

Conclusion

Apart from his professional career in drumming, in the year 1999, he launched a clothing brand named Famous Stars and Straps and also LaSalle Records in the year 2004. Two famous companies such as DC Shoes and Zildjian cymbals have co-designed products under his name. In the year 2015, he has also published a memoir titled Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums.

Read More: