Justin Lin's Net Worth!! Fast And Furious Director's Fortune Explored

Justin was born in Taiwan and raised in Orange County, California, where he received his master's degree from the Los Angeles Film School. After directing the neutral performance film Shopping for Fangs in 1997, Justin became well-known.

The F&F Director Drops Out Of ‘Fast X’

He went on to work on a number of documentaries and feature films, including Better Luck Tomorrow and Annapolis. After a lot of directing experience, Justin got the chance to work on Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift in 2006.

After that, he directed four more Fast & Furious films: Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and F9 in 2021. Justin’s climb to Hollywood’s popularity as a filmmaker paralleled the success of the four movie features. He also worked on a number of non-profit projects, including the award-winning comedy, Finishing the Game.

Despite the fact that the director is leaving “Fast X,” he will remain as a producer.

With the support of Universal, I have made the painful choice to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the film as a producer, “Justin, 50, wrote in his statement. “Over the course of ten years and five films, we’ve been able to shoot the best actors, stunts, and damn car chases.”

“On a personal level, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am pleased to be assisting in the establishment of the most diverse series in cinema history,” he said of his own journey. For their support and for bringing me into the FAST family, I will be eternally thankful to the incredible cast, crew, and studio. “

When word of the director’s departure broke, production on the franchise’s tenth installment had only just begun. According to insiders, the film’s production will be put on hold as executives look for a new director to take on the project.

When can we expect Fast X to be released?

Fast X is set to premiere on May 19, 2023, according to Deadline. According to insiders, the outlet also said that the manufacturing won’t have to move away from the expected debut date.

Fast & Furious became a billion-dollar franchise because of Justin Lin’s unrestricted involvement. F9, his directorial debut, was a huge hit in the aftermath of the epidemic, grossing more than $720 million worldwide.



His next picture was Tokyo Drift, which was released in 2006. Despite receiving mixed reviews, it was a box office triumph.

Justin was a co-writer and co-producer of Hollywood Adventures, a 2015 action comedy film. In 2016, he directed Star Trek Beyond, which flopped at the box office. As the director of F9, he returned to the Fast & Furious franchise, which grossed $726.2 million at the box office.



Justin Lin is a director who has worked on films such as Better Luck Tomorrow, Annapolis, Star Trek Beyond, and others. He is also well-known for his roles in TV shows such as Community and True Detective.

The 50-year-old is projected to have a net worth of roughly $50 million, according to celebrity net worth.

