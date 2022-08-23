0 SHARES Share Tweet

WKyle Richards is one of the well-known American Actress, Socialite, and famous Television Personality. She is well known for her roles in The Car which was released in the year 1977, Tobe Hooper’s Eaten Alive as well as Walt Disney’s The Watcher in the Woods, etc.

She has also appeared as the main cast in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Let’s have a closer look at the life of the Actress.

Kyle Richards Biography

Kyle Richards was born in the year 1969 in the city of California to Kathleen Mary Richards and Kenneth Edwin Richards. Her childhood wasn’t that good as his parents separated when she was still small. Her mother later remarried another guy. Kyle has two siblings, including her older sister Kim Richards, and another half-sister, Kathy Hilton, who was her half-sister from her mother’s first marriage.

Apart from this her father also had three children from his first marriage. Her three half-siblings from her paternal side were all adults at the time of Kyle’s Birth. Kyle studied at the Union High School which is in California. At a very young age, she developed an interest in acting and she was so much into acting that she never actually went to any college to complete her further formal education.

As she was very much interested in acting she decided to make acting her career.

Kyle Richards Career Life

Kyle made her television debut with the television series named Police Woman. She later made appearances in 18 episodes of the Western historical drama television series named Little House on the Prairie which was aired on NBC. She played the role of Alicia Sanderson Edwards in the series.

Kyle Richards also played the role of Lindsey Wallace in the much-loved film of the time, Halloween, in which she appeared alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. Halloween became one of the most loved films of the time and thanks to the film slasher films during the late ’80s became much more popular and it further developed the slasher Genre.

Right from the year 2010, she has been appearing as the main cast member in the reality television show named ‘The real housewives of Beverly Hills. Later on in the year 2012, she appeared on the cover page of the magazine of the Hollywood Reporter alongside other Housewives on the show.

Last year in August she started filming a Christmas film, The Real Housewives of the North Pole in Utah. This upcoming and much-awaited film is all set to be aired on Peacock in December this year. In the year 2014, she made her fashion debut by launching a clothing line for a shopping Network channel named HSN.

The clothing line she launched consisted of eight pieces of fashion dress inspired by her style and was priced heavily up to $ 199. Apart from this, she has been a part of many philanthropic activities.

Kyle Richards Net Worth

total Estimated Net-worth of around 100 Million $, she gets a salary of 270,000 $ per season of her shoots. Apart from this, there is no proper information available about her income and income sources. If we get to know anything more we will surely update you with the same. Apart from her TV shows and acting, she is also engaged in her business. Kyle Richards owns a luxury resort and loungewear boutique.

Kyle Richards owns a house in California, in Los Angeles as well as in La Quinta. She also owns cars like Lamborghini Huracan, Bentley Continental GT, and Mercedes S Class. There is no information about any of the private jets owned by the reality star.

Kyle Richards Relationship

In the year 1980, she was dating actor Thomas Howell but their relationship didn’t go well, and later on, in 1988 she married Guraish Aldjufrie. Just two years later she separated from him. She married her second husband Mauricio Umansky in 1996 when she was 4 months pregnant with his child.

The couple together welcomed three daughters. Apart from this, there is no information available about any of her previous relationships or affairs.

Kyle Richards Awards

Best Supporting Actress, 1982

Best Young Motion Picture Actress, 1982

Best Young Actress in a Movie Made for Television, 1984

Best Young Actor/Actress in a Cable Series or Program, 1985

Favorite Reality TV Star, 2019

Most Frightened Performance, 2022

Read More:

Paul Mccartney Net Worth: Age, Bio, Career & More!

Carl Nassib Net Worth: Age, Bio, Career & More!