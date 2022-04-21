Julia Garner (born February 1, 1994) is a talented young American actress.

Things To Know About Julia Garner’s Age, Height, Career

She rose to prominence after landing the lead role of Ruth Langmore in the Netflix series “Ozark.”

Julia Garner’s Personal Life:

Julia is an actress from America. She started her acting career at a young age. Her acting career began in 2011 with the film “Martha Marcy May Marlene.” She made her television debut in 2015 with the series “The Americans.” Fantastic Fest and Primetime Emmy Awards were the honors received by her.

Quick Facts About Julia Garner

Her birthday is February 1, 1994, and she will be 28 years old in 2022. She was brought up in New York, United States.

Her ethnicity details are unknown. Every year, the girl celebrates her birthday.

Thomas Garner is her father’s name, and Tami Gingold is her mother’s name. Anna Garner is her younger sister’s name.

How Much Is Julia Garner’s Salary?

Julia has only appeared in a few films and television series due to her status as a rising star. She has amassed a sizable fortune from her acting and modeling careers and has a sizable net worth.

Date Of Birth February 1, 1994( 28 years old) Gender Female Height 5 ft 5 in/ 1.65 m Weight 55 Kg Profession Actress Net Worth $3 Million

Julia Garner’s Age And Early Life:

Julia Garner was born in the Bronx, New York, in the Riverdale area. Tami Gingold, her mother, was a successful comedian in Israel before becoming a therapist. Thomas Garner is her father, and he is a painter and art teacher. She has a younger sister, Anna Garner, who is also an artist, writer, and producer.

During her childhood, she was extremely bashful. However, she eventually chose to enroll in acting classes in order to overcome her shyness. Julia Garner graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2015. She excelled in her studies as well.

Julia Garner’s Net worth and Career:

Julia Garner’s net worth is estimated to be about $1 million in 2022. Her net worth is derived from her acting and modeling careers. Julia Garner’s net worth is expected to skyrocket in the next few years thanks to her burgeoning acting career.

Julia Garner’s boyfriend, husband, and kids:

Julia Garner is married to Mark Derek Foster, who is a wonderful man. Her wedding in 2019 went off without a hitch. Her husband is a singer, songwriter, and musician from the United States. Mark Foster is also the lead singer of Foster the People, a well-known band. The couple has yet to have kids.

Julia Garner’s Interesting Facts:

Julia’s blue eyes and blonde hair color make her appear even more lovely and beautiful.

Julia also starred as Ashley Bell in the horror film The Last Exorcism Part II in 2012, as well as in the American version of the Mexican horror thriller We Are What We Are in 2013.

She also had a recurring role in the third season of FX’s The Americans in 2012.

Julia also made her off-Broadway debut in Noah Haidle’s play Smokefall at MCC Theater in 2016 but had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts during rehearsal.

Her other credits include Ozark, Maniac, and a number of other Netflix programs.

