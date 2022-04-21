New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15: Max formulates a bold strategy to help New Amsterdam before it’s too late. Dr. Fuentes and Reynolds spar over the best method to manage a dangerous procedure. Dr. Wilder seeks Dr. Castries’ assistance with a terminally ill patient.

Iggy helps a father and son reconcile their opposing viewpoints on a common trauma.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 16, "All Night Long"

Max and Elizabeth are celebrating karaoke night with the entire staff at a local club in New Amsterdam. Season 4 Episode 16 All night long. Helen arrives, and Max is ecstatic.

On Tinder, Elizabeth sends a message to a new man named Aaron. Aaron says he’ll be at Elizabeth’s place as soon as possible.

Where’s Elizabeth?

Lauren informs everyone that the board meeting has been pushed back two weeks due to Veronica’s absence. Lauren notices Leyla and runs away. Lauren is uncomfortable since she is wearing a taco hat and wants to give Leyla some space.

A man enters the facility under a false name. The man is in desperate need of blood, but Max is O-negative. Max visits Ben to request blood. Max is preoccupied because Elizabeth has never called in or shown up for work, and she has never been late before.

Where’s Casey?

Casey appears at the bar during karaoke night. Lauren begs him to forgive her. Casey informs Lauren that he will talk to her again if she wears the taco hat all night and all day tomorrow.

Casy exits the bar and rejoins his pal, Ronnie. Casey watches Ronnie acting strangely and inquires if he is high. Ronnie becomes enraged and charges headlong into a truck.

John Doe, played by Max, climbs out of a window. Lauren approaches Max and tells him that she hasn’t been able to contact Casey, who hasn’t shown up today.

Where’s Mia?

Floyd and Mia are speaking at karaoke night when Mia receives a text from Kevin warning her not to come over. Mia walks over to the Long Island pier and glances over the side.

Max tries to persuade John Doe to come down off the ledge. The dude is a former Rikers Island detainee. Max climbs onto the ledge and pulls the man in.

Floyd discovers that Mia failed to show up for work. When Floyd’s pager rings, he dashes out of Mia’s office.

Where’s Trevor?

Flashback: Trevor hits on Iggy at karaoke night. Gladys questions Iggy about why he didn’t bring Martin as he goes to get more champagne. Gladys informs the bartender that Iggy’s arm has been severed.

Iggy and Trevor stroll together out of the bar and towards the station. Iggy informs Trevor that being in a relationship and having children is tedious. Trevor makes a kissing motion toward Iggy.

While performing surgery on Max’s John Doe, Claude informs Floyd that he has been offered the Chief of Surgery position in Denver.

Claude and Lyn are enthusiastic! When Casey sees Gladys, he informs her that something awful happened after they all left the pub the night before.

They arrive at Trevor’s workplace to discover that he has never entered!

