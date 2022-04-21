Black-ish Season 8 Episode 13 Season & Series Finale Recap “Homegoing”,

Janine implies that the neighbors want them to go. Andre and Bow, sensing her not-so-subtle message, insist on staying and that, if they want to, they can buy up the entire neighborhood.

Dre thinks about how they’ve continuously felt out of the residence where they are living.

Andre resolves to paint his house black to annoy his neighbors at work, but he’s in a meeting with Simone Biles when he has the idea, and she rejects it as a slogan.

What Will Happen In Black-ish Season 8 Episode 13, See Recap!!

Simone and Dre have a conversation during a break, and she asks him what he wants and what his heart and stomach are telling him.

Dre recognizes that his instinct is prompting him to make some changes and thanks to Simone for providing him with plenty of fodder for thought.

She thanks him, but declines his request for a backflip on the way out. Andre visits Bow later that night and reveals that he feels compelled to make a significant shift.

Big Changes

Bow acknowledges that she is miserable, and the two decide to end their lives together. Bow advises them to sell their home and relocate to a predominantly black community. She inquires of Dr. E about Devante’s upbringing in the company of prominent black men and women.

Andre and Bow inform Jack, Junior, Diane, Ruby, and Pops that they are moving to a black neighborhood in the morning. Ruby, Diane, Jack, and Junior are doubtful, despite Pops’ encouragement. Dre recognizes that he needs to persuade Bow, so he and Bow go on a home tour.

Dre tells Bow at one of the houses that he wants to leave Stevens and Lido, the ad agency where he’s worked since they moved to town. Bow informs him that she is already the primary breadwinner and will always support him.

At one of the houses, Dre tells Bow that he wants to leave Stevens and Lido, the ad agency where he’s worked since they moved to town. Bow tells him that she is already the primary breadwinner and that she will always be there for him.

Jack and Diane fall in love with the house after Andre inquires about it, and the Johnsons decide to make it their new family home. In an attempt to maintain their cool, Bow and Dre ask the realtor a number of questions before deciding to buy the house.

When Andre inquires about the house, Jack and Diane fall in love with it, and the Johnsons decide to make it their new home as a family. In an attempt to remain calm, Bow and Dre ask the realtor a series of questions before making the ultimate decision to purchase the house.

Reflection

Andre reflects on all of the memories the family has created at their old home, and Bow eventually joins him. Dre admits that it makes him upset to think of the house no longer being their home as they reminisce about some of the best Black-ish family moments.

The house is where they raised their children, despite their wild neighborhood and the good and bad periods in their family. Andre tells Bow how glad he is to have established this life with her, and she tells him that she would go anywhere with him.

Read More: