In a recent controversy that has featured, the couples of Hollywood do not seem to be at peace for the moment. It is because of the simple reason that the fights between them are going on and on without any sign of reconciliation.

The Judge Threatens To Remove Fans From The Courtroom

For the time being, the most controversial couple is none other than Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It is essential to mention that there have been a lot of issues cropping between them already.

However, these issues have increased after back-to-back cases have been filed against them.

Matter Of Facts

Only after Depp showed some funny and horrible photographs of his ex-wife Amber threatened to file a case of defamation against him.

It was important to mention that she started playing the victim card soon after, stating that she was subjected to a huge amount of domestic violence in Depp’s apartment. He was responsible for suddenly ending her career.

Post such public statements by Amber, Depp was moved. He finally went ahead with the matter and filed a suit against Amber, alleging defamation, affecting his reputation and his career in the capacity of being an actor.

This was evident by the recent decision of the Disney channel to drop Depp from the upcoming series of Pirates of the Caribbean. He claims that this project has caused him a huge loss.

Proceedings

The court proceedings have begun already. The duo and their respective lawyers are all ready to mitigate each other’s value in the Court of law by levying additional grounds of charges.

However, while the parties are busy discussing the questions of facts in the Court of law, a different scenario is being witnessed.

This is because the matters are getting so personal between the couple that they discuss everything before the judge.

This has become a matter of humor for all the people who have been sitting there for a while. The entire discipline and the decorum of the Court of law have been affected due to the same, and this is what is irritating the judge who is presiding on the bench in the defamation case.

Judge And The order

Judge Penney Azcarate is the one who has been given the responsibility to preside over the case of Depp and Heard.

After witnessing the entire ruckus in the Court of law, she has practically warned all of the people present in the Court of law to stay quiet and not disturb the discipline of the Court at any cost.

He has warned them that if they continue to spread nuisance in the Court of law, none can stop them from being thrown out of the Court of law.

There is also a possibility that the proceedings of contempt of Court would be initiated against them. Only after these warnings were given a sense of discipline could be restored in the Court of law once again.

Conclusion

this has to be concluded that this is the best way in which the person’s experience can be tested.

The judge had to act sternly to avoid the commotion already being spread by the fan who was doing nothing more than mocking.