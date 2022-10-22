On Friday, Brad Pitt brought his star power to the Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. He looked very young.

Although there were rumors that he is dating Emily Ratajkowski, she was seen kissing a DJ in New York last week, which makes it clear that he is still single.

When he entered the Circuit Of The Americas before the free practice, the 58-year-old movie star smiled his most charming smile.

Brad Pitt The Eligible Bachelor Exudes Youthful Charm

Brad looked good at the event no matter how old he was, and his white beard was the only sign that he was getting older.

The last time he saw him, he was having dinner with Lewis Hamilton, planning their next big Formula One race.

Hamilton, who is 37, is currently filming a new movie in which Pitt plays a retired race car driver who coaches an aspiring star.

Apple has acquired the rights to the film, which is expected to have a budget of $140 million.

On Thursday night, Hamilton and Pitt met with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in a private room at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood restaurant in downtown Austin.

Greg Maffei, the CEO of Liberty Media, the U.S. company that owns Formula One, was also present, as were Anthony Hamilton’s father and Linda Hamilton, his stepmother.

The man who shot Top Gun: Maverick and will direct the F1 movie, Joseph Kosinski, was also at the table.

The next day, Pitt met with the other team bosses at Circuit of the Americas to talk about the film. F1 bosses hope the film will be as popular as the Drive to Survive series on Netflix.

As a consultant for the film, Hamilton returned to the familiar surroundings of his Mercedes cockpit to train at a track where he has won five times.

But the Brit is running out of time if he wants to keep his record of having won at least one race in every season.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has already won the championship. He did so two weeks ago in Japan. There are only four races left.

Mercedes has brought more upgrades to America than any other team. They’ve added new front and rear wings and changed the floor, giving Hamilton hope that he has the tools to take on Verstappen and his unbeatable team. This season, Red Bull has won the last seven races.

But the seven-time world champion knows there have been false starts in the past.

“We will try everything, as we always do,” Hamilton said. “But I don’t want to get my hopes up too high. As always, a lot of work has gone into the upgrade, and I’m very, very proud of everyone who has put in the work.

“But in the past we thought it would give us a tenth or a second, and it’s been hard to achieve that, so I’m just keeping an open mind.

