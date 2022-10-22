7.6 C
Oacoma
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Top NewsBrad Pitt The Eligible Bachelor Exudes Youthful Charm At...
Top News

Brad Pitt The Eligible Bachelor Exudes Youthful Charm At Formula One US Grand Prix in Austin

Tyler James
By Tyler James

-

6
0

On Friday, Brad Pitt brought his star power to the Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. He looked very young.
Although there were rumors that he is dating Emily Ratajkowski, she was seen kissing a DJ in New York last week, which makes it clear that he is still single.
When he entered the Circuit Of The Americas before the free practice, the 58-year-old movie star smiled his most charming smile.

Brad Pitt The Eligible Bachelor Exudes Youthful Charm

Brad looked good at the event no matter how old he was, and his white beard was the only sign that he was getting older.

The last time he saw him, he was having dinner with Lewis Hamilton, planning their next big Formula One race.

Brad Pitt

Hamilton, who is 37, is currently filming a new movie in which Pitt plays a retired race car driver who coaches an aspiring star.

Apple has acquired the rights to the film, which is expected to have a budget of $140 million.

On Thursday night, Hamilton and Pitt met with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in a private room at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood restaurant in downtown Austin.

Greg Maffei, the CEO of Liberty Media, the U.S. company that owns Formula One, was also present, as were Anthony Hamilton’s father and Linda Hamilton, his stepmother.

The man who shot Top Gun: Maverick and will direct the F1 movie, Joseph Kosinski, was also at the table.

The next day, Pitt met with the other team bosses at Circuit of the Americas to talk about the film. F1 bosses hope the film will be as popular as the Drive to Survive series on Netflix.

As a consultant for the film, Hamilton returned to the familiar surroundings of his Mercedes cockpit to train at a track where he has won five times.

Must Read:

Who Is Lucy Simon? Composer of ‘The Secret Garden,’ Dies At 82

But the Brit is running out of time if he wants to keep his record of having won at least one race in every season.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has already won the championship. He did so two weeks ago in Japan. There are only four races left.

Mercedes has brought more upgrades to America than any other team. They’ve added new front and rear wings and changed the floor, giving Hamilton hope that he has the tools to take on Verstappen and his unbeatable team. This season, Red Bull has won the last seven races.

But the seven-time world champion knows there have been false starts in the past.

“We will try everything, as we always do,” Hamilton said. “But I don’t want to get my hopes up too high. As always, a lot of work has gone into the upgrade, and I’m very, very proud of everyone who has put in the work.

“But in the past we thought it would give us a tenth or a second, and it’s been hard to achieve that, so I’m just keeping an open mind.

Read More:

Josephine Melville: British Actress Best Known for ‘EastEnders,’ Has Passed Away

Previous articleJohn Wick 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James has worked as a film journalist in many leading media houses around the United States. He gained a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Television Studies. He is also working as a freelance Film Critic writing for various media outlets across the country.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Movie

John Wick 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer

Nobody anticipated that Keanu Reeves' return to the action genre with John Wick in 2014 would lead to a...
Movie

Is Man Of Steel 2 Happening? Check Out The New Updates!

Few films have caused as much controversy among fans as Zack Snyder's three DC film projects, Man of Steel,...
Top News

Josephine Melville: British Actress Best Known for ‘EastEnders,’ Has Passed Away

Josephine Melville, who starred in the television series EastEnders, died backstage after a play.The actress, who starred in the...
Series

Severance Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer

The first season of Severance revolved around the character named Mark Scout who is played by Adam Scott. Mark...
Top News

Where Is Milton Sawyer Wife Angel Sawyer Now?

Angel Sawyer, Milton Sawyer wife, was the one who first told people about his death. Now many people...
news

Who Is Lucy Simon? Composer of ‘The Secret Garden,’ Dies At 82

Lucy Elizabeth Simon was an American author of theater music and popular songs. She was born on May 5,...

Must read

Top News

Daniel Moshi Cause Of Death-  How did Daniel Moshi Die?

The father of Daniel Moshi says his family is...
Top News

Lisa Gilroy’s Tearful Callout Of Her Misbehaving Fans Takes Unexpected Turn

Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, and Jenna Fischer all really...
Top News

Jana Kramer Resented Paying Child Support After Mike Caussin Cheated On Her!

Jana Kramer was initially upset when she was compelled...
Top News

Billy Ray Cyrus Engagement To Firerose Seems To Be Confirmed!

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose uploaded a series of...
Top News

Kristin Smart: Classmate Found Guilty Of Killing California Woman Missing Since 1996

Kristin Smart went missing 25 years ago on a...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Top News

Josephine Melville: British Actress Best Known for ‘EastEnders,’ Has Passed Away

Josephine Melville, who starred in the television series EastEnders,...
Rachel Olivia -
Top News

Where Is Milton Sawyer Wife Angel Sawyer Now?

Angel Sawyer, Milton Sawyer wife, was the one...
Rachel Olivia -
Top News

Who Is  Kim Plath? Kim Plath, Who Starred In “Welcome To Plathville,” Was Arrested In Florida

Kim Plath, the lead actress in "Welcome to Plathville,"...
Rachel Olivia -
Top News

Who Is Liz Truss? Net Worth, Family, Age, Salary, And More Updates

Liz Truss is a British politician, the current Prime...
Rachel Olivia -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Severance Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer

Series 0
The first season of Severance revolved around the character...

Who Is Lucy Simon? Composer of ‘The Secret Garden,’ Dies At 82

news 0
Lucy Elizabeth Simon was an American author of theater...

Where Is Milton Sawyer Wife Angel Sawyer Now?

Top News 0
Angel Sawyer, Milton Sawyer wife, was the one...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun