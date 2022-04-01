Jordan Mackenzie Smith is a very renowned name in the entertainment industry who achieved this prominence when he appeared on the reality show – The Voice in 2015, not just this he also won the ninth season of The Voice. Earlier, being an affiliate in Lee Singers, he gave several astonishing performances.

Jordan Smith is a performer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist from Harlan, Kentucky. Smith started to sing in his local synagogue as a kid and proceeded to do so during his time at Lee University. After dominating season 9 of The Voice, a talent contest, he soared to national stardom in 2015.

He was also the very first artist of the series during The Voice to reach the top in generic pop sales in the iTunes Store and set new sales numbers on Billboard top. In 2022, he debuted an original composition in the American Singing Competition.

What is Jordan Smith’s marital status?

Jordan Mackenzie Smith is, in actuality, married. In 2016, he hitched with his long-term companion Kristen Denny India. The event took place in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He attended Harlan County Academy and Lee College of education in Cleveland for his education.

As of December 2015, Jordan Smith was indeed the top musician to ever contest on The Voice. Just after his triumph, Smith’s rendition of “Mary, Did You Know?” dethroned “Hallelujah” as the best song on Billboard’s Christian Pop charts, making him the first musician to hold the highest two spots at the same time. Jordan Smith currently does not have any children.

Age of Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith, born on November 4, 1993, will be 29 years old in 2022. His parents are fine artists – Geri Smith and Kelley Smith. From an early age, he was fostered in the Home of Compassion church community in Wallins Creek, located in Kentucky, in the local church. In 2012, he earned the Poke Sallet Idol contest at the yearly Poke Sallet Fair.

Height of Jordan Smith

He stands 6’5″ in feet. Smith set new sales statistics on the Bestseller list. He has been in the limelight constantly.

Weight of Jordan Smith

He weighs around 100kg. “I believe you are the most influential figure on this show,” Adam Levine said following Smith’s auditioning performance of “Chandelier.”

Net Worth of Jordan Smith

Jordan seems to have a total value of much more than $2 million, according to Wealthy Persons. He got $100,000 as well as a record deal with Republic Records after winning The Voice in 2015. Jordan participated in a variety of events, including the 42nd People’s Choice Award.

His tracks have been on the Billboard charts numerous times, and he has received the Hot Shot Career honor, which has increased his net worth. Smith’s rendition of “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” hit the top 10, creating him just the third musician on the record to have multiple songs in the top 10 at the same time.

