Jordin Sparks is an American singer-songwriter and actress who catapulted to prominence in 2007.

Ater won the sixth season of American Idol at the age of 17, becoming the show’s youngest winner ever. Since quitting American Idol, Sparks has released three studio albums.

Net Worth Of Jordin Sparks

Sparks has had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry, spanning nearly three decades. Sparks has amassed a sizable fortune from the proceeds of her works as an actress and singer/songwriter. Jordin Sparks is rumored to be worth $10 million on the internet.

Education of Jordin Sparks

Sparks attended Northwest Community Christian School before enrolling in Sandra Day O’Connor High School, all of which are located in Phoenix, Arizona. Her grandma Pam Wiedmann later became her homeschooling teacher.

American Idol’s Jordin Sparks

Sparks auditioned twice for the sixth season of American Idol during the summertime of 2006. One audition took place in Los Angeles, but she didn’t go past the first round, while the other took place in Seattle, WA.

Jordin auditioned for American Idol once more after winning Arizona Idol on broadcast with the help of Phoenix Fox station KSAZ-TV. This particular overall performance was presented on American Idol on January 17, 2007, earning her a “gold ticket.” Sparks’ golden voice gained her the nickname “Sparkplugs” from her adoring fans. On May 23, 2007, Jordin became the winner of the sixth season of American Idol.

Jordin Sparks remains the youngest champion in the history of American Idol. Sparks’ self-titled EP, which was released on May 22, 2007, included four chosen songs she performed on American Idol, as well as the season’s coronation song, “This Is My Now.”

Jordin Sparks’ Songs

Jordin’s debut song, ‘This Is My Now,’ reached number fifteen on the Billboard Hot 100. Spark has also appeared on American Idol six times since winning season six of the American singing competition. Sparks was signed to 19 Recordings after winning Season 6 of American Idol, during which she debuted her first unmarried tattoo.

Jordin also sang at Super Bowl XLII in 2008, as well as paid tribute to Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross in 2008 and 2007, respectively.

Husband of Jordin Sparks

On July 17, 2017, Jordin Sparks married Dana Isaiah Thomas. In Hawaii, Isiah is a healthy variant. On May 2, 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., into the world.

Jordin Sparks’s Quick Facts

Jordin Brianna Sparks’ full name Jordin Brianna Sparks nickname Jo-Jo, Jordin Speezy Date of Birth December 22, 1989 Birth Place Phoenix, Arizona Nationality American Marital Statu Married Height 5’9 Weight range 155 – 161 lbs Shoe size Eleven US Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Ethnicity Multiracial

