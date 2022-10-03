Dua Lipa Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Social Media!

Now, for the unversed, the name may sound distant, but for pop lovers, Dua Lipa is not an unknown name. Dua Lipa is none other than the latest superstar of pop.

Everybody will be amazed to Know, how the latest pop sensation, left her family as a teenager, and moved to London alone. She fought for all that she dreamt of from a young age.

Everything To Know About Dua Lipa Net Worth, Age, Bio!

Right now, after over a decade on her own, Dua Lipa seems to have tasted sweet success. Last year, one of her albums titled ‘Future Nostalgia’ made it to the top UK charts. The album had the best of sticky melodies, guitar, and bass tones.

The songs have been streamed over 2 billion times on Spotify and YouTube. In the month of November last year, almost 5 million people tuned into the songs and praised Dua Lipa’s songwriting skills as well.

She is on Time Magazine’s list of top 100 young influencers now. Even sensation Kylie Minogue, who featured in one of the songs, has praised her for her recognizable tone and lyrics.

In the year 2019, Dua Lipa was also named best new artist at the Grammys. She was nominated for at least six prizes. She has also won millions of hearts through her live performance on the CBS telecast.

According to the pop sensation, the songs from ‘Future Nostalgia’ is aimed at evoking the 70s and 80s blonde chic music. Dua Lipa is no less active in the glamour circuit and has already been featured on numerous magazine covers and music videos. She stays in her homes in both London and Los Angeles.

Her album titled ‘Don’t Start Now,’ offered solace to many in the pandemic that razed the world in 2020 and 2021. She released her first album, named LP, in 2017, with singles like ‘Blow Your Mind (Mwah)’, ‘Be The One’ and lastly ‘Hotter Than Hell’.

Full Name Dua Lipa Profession Singer, Songwriter Sources Of Income Music Residence London, United Kingdom Date Of Birth 22 August 1995 Age 27 years Gender Female Nationality British Education Parliament Hill School Boyfriend Anwar Hadid (2019-2021),

Carew (2018-2019),

Paul Klein (2017–2028),

Isaac Carew (2013-2017) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa was born in 1995, on the 22nd of August, in London.

She happens to be the eldest child of Anesa, née Rexha, and Dukagjin Lipa from Pristina, Yugoslavia.

She has been influenced to enter the musical domain by her father, who was a lead singer and also the guitarist of the Kosovan rock band called Oda.

Her family is Muslim, and she is a Bosnian on her maternal grandmother’s side. Her ancestry can be traced back to the city of Peja, which is in Kosovo.

She grew up in western London and went to Fitzjohn’s Primary School, where she started taking her Cello musical lessons.

At the age of nine, she joined Sylvia Young Theatre School. After moving with her family to Pristina, she joined Mileniumi I Tretë School. Then, she moved to London and completed her A-levels at Parliament Hill School.

She is also known as the ‘Electricity’ star today, all of 27.

Now, many people think, that the name Dua Lipa is a glamour name, but it actually the star’s real name. The name comes all the way from Albania. The meaning of her first name is ‘Love.’

Dua Lipa has been in a relationship for over two years with Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother. He is Anwar Hadid, and all of 23 now. Both declared their relationship in public in 2019.

Her mum Anesa herself has over 1,90,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly posts about her daughters, Dua and Rina.

Dua Lipa is 5 feet 8 inches tall.

She started her career, by posting some of her covers on YouTube. They include the Alessia Cara and Jamie XX track. She has also done an advertisement for X Factor on YouTube.

Although her parents were from Albania, she is a Londoner by birth.

Dua Lipa also tried her hands at modeling, but that was for just a short while and more as a hobby. She had modeled for Topshop, after which she landed her role as a singer through a manager who noticed her prowess online.

There is yet another record that the ‘Electricity star’ has broken and it is the fact that she has 33 teeth.

She also teamed up with Diplo and Mark Ronson in 2018, for ‘Electricity’ which is a single, and a top hit as well.

Dua Lipa Sources Of Income

Active

Dua Lipa happens to earn a large chunk of her income from her musical career, as an American rapper. Moreover, she is believed to be one of the richest American rappers to date.

She is a singer and also a talented songwriter. Moreover, her YouTube channel also gets huge earnings for her. She gets almost 3.6 million views on her songs each day.

Passive

Dua Lipa also has many additional incomes in the form of sponsorships, affiliate commissions, gigs, and product sales.

Dua Lipa Net Worth

Dua Lipa’s net worth is estimated at $26.06 million. However, she has many additional sources of income that can take her net worth to $36.49, approximately. She has also completed the construction of her personal studio in London, worth a whopping $5 million.

Dua Lipa Real Estate Owned

She owns a swanky 7 million pounds worth pad in London. The property also has an underground swimming pool and a cinema hall. She had purchased the property in 2017 and plans to renovate it now and make it even better. Moreover, she owns houses in the US as well.

Dua Lipa Cars Owned

She has a lavish lifestyle, of which cars are just one part. Moreover, Dua Lipa is an eco-conscious singer, who owns a Jaguar I-Pace, which is a high-performance SUV. The car costs a good $70,000. She has also been spotted in a Jaguar F-Type.

Must Read:- Billy Ray Cyrus Net Worth, Age, Social Media, Bio!

Dua Lipa Involvements In Charity

Dua Lipa is very conscious of her origins and thus believes in charity. She was raised in Kosovo and London amidst various problems, and always acknowledges the difficulties her people had gone through in the bygone times. So, she donated $120,000, to Sunny Hill Foundation to help all those in need.

Dua Lipa Social Media

Dua Lipa has over 80 million followers on Instagram, who follow her glamorous shots, holidays, and relationship photos with boyfriend Anwar.

She is also on Snapchat and Twitter. Now, she does not handle her accounts due to anxiety issues. Her managers do it for her.

Read More:- Julia Fox Shares TikTok About Living With ADHD And OCD