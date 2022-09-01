17.6 C
Oacoma
Thursday, September 1, 2022
EntertainmentnewsJon Stewart And The Pentagon Honor Ukrainian Nazi At...
Entertainmentnews

Jon Stewart And The Pentagon Honor Ukrainian Nazi At Disney World

Rachel Olivia
By Rachel Olivia

-

12
0

This August, at the annual Department of Defense Warrior Games at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, comedian Jon Stewart presented the “Heart of the Team” award to a Ukrainian veteran named Ihor Halushka for being “a good example” for his team.

Halushka was a member of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, now part of the Ukrainian National Guard and armed by the United States. When he accepted the award, the ultranationalist wore a sleeve over his left arm, probably to hide his tattoo of the Nazi Sun Wheel or Black Sun.

Jon Stewart And The Pentagon Honor Ukrainian Nazi At Disney World

Since the Pentagon pays for the Warrior Games, it is likely that American taxpayers paid for Ukrainian Nazis like Halushka to travel to Disney World. At least two members of a Ukrainian team of injured veteran athletes flown to Orlando, Florida, have been shown to be members of neo-Nazi groups in their home country. Yulia Palevska and Ihor Halushka were both members of the fascist groups “Right Sector” and “Azov Battalion.”

Disney World

They are part of a team of forty Ukrainian veterans participating in the Warrior Games. Darius Rucker, the former lead singer of the glorified bar band Hootie & the Blowfish, and liberal comedian Jon Stewart attended this year’s ceremony.

Jon Stewart presented Halushka of Azov Battalion with the “Heart of the Team” award at the end of the ceremony. The emcee said Ihor leads by example and makes his team laugh with his unique sense of humor. Sgt. 1st Class Ihor Halushka is a good example of the spirit and drive that make up Team Ukraine.

When the Nazi received his trophy, Stewart shouted “Ihor!” triumphantly.

Must Read:

How Much Is Walt Disney Worth? Net Worth, World Resorts, Movies, Death, And More!

Disney World

Before Russia invaded Ukraine this February, mainstream media outlets such as the Daily Beast, Vox, and Foreign Policy, and even the U.S. government’s propaganda offshoot, Voice of America, claimed that the Azov Battalion supported Nazism.

It was also claimed that Right Sector was a fascist group. However, since the invasion, the Western media has downplayed the fact that there are Nazis in the Ukrainian armed forces. The reason for this is that groups like Azov have become major players on the front lines.

When The Grayzone called Warrior Games communications director Travis Claytor, he would not say who paid for the travel expenses of Team Ukraine and other foreign participants. Claytor said only that the Department of Defense was “not responsible for the costs.” However, “the relationship with each team is different,” he said. The only foreign teams in this year’s competition are from Ukraine and Canada.

Claytor told this reporter he would send an email with a more detailed response but has not yet done so.

“Family Night at Magic Kingdom,” a video on the DoD Warrior Games YouTube channel, shows some members of Team Ukraine having fun at the world-famous theme park.
This year’s Warrior Games will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

Shooting, wheelchair rugby, cycling, powerlifting, indoor rowing, wheelchair basketball, track and field, golf, swimming, sitting volleyball, and archery are just some of the disciplines that will be held.

Team Ukraine is participating in the Warrior Games for the first time. At least 18 gold medals were won by the athletes.

The Ukrainian team consists of the same veterans who participated in the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games were created by Prince Harry after he attended the Warrior Games and saw a similar competition for wounded veterans. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Veterans Affairs, Oksana Gorbach is responsible for both the Invictus Games and Warrior Games teams.

“The Ukrainian Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the Center for Strategic Communications ‘StratCom Ukraine’, the non-governmental organization ‘Invictus Ukraine Games’, the Ukrainian Strongman Association, and ‘Come Back Alive’ are all part of the organizing team of the Warrior Games in Ukraine,” the Ministry of Veterans Affairs website states. The Ministry of Veterans Affairs and StratCom Ukraine are both state organizations, while the others appear to be Ukrainian NGOs.

Grayzone reported that the head of Ukraine’s Veterans Affairs Department attended a neo-Nazi black metal concert featuring several anti-Semitic metal bands in 2019 and promoted the event on Facebook.

At least three members of the notorious ultranationalist fighting group Azov Battalion participated in the Invictus Games, according to a 2017 article that was taken down from a website for the group. Because Azov only gave the competitors’ call signs and didn’t say what their real names were, it is impossible to know if they also competed in the 2022 Warrior Games.

Read More:

Is Disney World Demolishing Cinderella Castle?

Previous articleBob Dylan Net Worth, Bio, Age, Height, Wives, Career, Awards!
Next articleFreddie Mercury Net Worth, Bio, Age, Height, Cause Of Death!
Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Net Worth

What Is James Hetfield Net Worth? Bio, Age, Height, Metalicca Franchisee!

Mighty Het is a well-known musician. He created the American heavy metal band Metallica in Los Angeles, California, in...
news

Serena Williams Turns Back The Years At The US Open To Beat No. 2 Seed Kontaveit

Serena Williams beat second seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the third...
Net Worth

Freddie Mercury Net Worth, Bio, Age, Height, Cause Of Death!

Freddie Mercury is one of the finest singers in the annals of rock music. He is credited with helping...
Net Worth

Bob Dylan Net Worth, Bio, Age, Height, Wives, Career, Awards!

Bob Dylan is an American singer-songwriter, author, and visual artist. He also makes music. He is frequently considered as...
Net Worth

All About Orlando Bloom Net Worth, Age, Professional Life, Real Estate!

English actor Orlando Bloom is a megastar from the Pirates of the Caribbean series. However, his performances in the...
movie news

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey Official Trailer Released!

The first trailer for the horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has been released. The film is...

Must read

news

Is Yung Gravy Dating Addison Rae’s Mom?

Sheri Nicole Easterling, the mother of Addison Rae, is...
news

MTV VMAs 2022 Out Everything, You Need To Know About The Winners

The MTV VMAs 2022 Awards in out on Sunday,...
news

MTV VMAs 2022: Nicki Minaj Thanks Britney Spears And Kanye West

MTV VMAs 2022: Nicki Minaj thanks Britney Spears and...
news

Britney Spear’s Comeback Song With Elton John Is Out!

Britney’s return to the pop world through her new...
news

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Leave Their 2-month-old Baby At Home For A Date Night In NYC

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wore stylish clothes, and they...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

What Is James Hetfield Net Worth? Bio, Age, Height, Metalicca Franchisee!

Net Worth 0
Mighty Het is a well-known musician. He created the...

Dylan O’Brien Net Worth, Early Life, Career, Age, Bio!

Net Worth 0
Dylan O'Brien is an accomplished actor and musician from...

Freddie Mercury Net Worth, Bio, Age, Height, Cause Of Death!

Net Worth 0
Freddie Mercury is one of the finest singers in...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun