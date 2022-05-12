22.6 C
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Johnny Depp: The Truth Revealed Whether He’s Dating His Attorney!!

By: Editorial Team

Date:

As part of the ongoing defamation litigation against his ex-wife Amber Heard, it was revealed that the 58-year-old actor had had an affair with Camille Vasquez. She was working as one of Johnny Depp’s lawyers. The social media platform TikTok has received several videos made by followers who believe Johnny and the attorney are dating.

Johnny Depp: Is He Dating His Attorney?

Because of their body language in their TikTok videos, it has been speculated that Johnny and Camille may have begun dating as a result.   In the moments before Johnny would leave the courthouse, a TikToker noticed that the attorney had turned to say goodbye, and they exchanged a half-handshake rather than an embrace.

Johnny Depp The Truth Revealed Whether He's Dating His Attorney!!

According to TMZ, a close friend of Camille’s has stated that the two have not begun dating despite widespread rumors. The source said that even though the legal team is strictly business-oriented, they have all developed personal relationships with the actor during the legal proceedings. 

It is just the lawyer that finds Johnny’s sense of humor entertaining, although they have been observed smiling and laughing. Plus, she’s now involved with someone else, which is a significant source of concern.

According to the rules of evidence, Amber will be required to continue her testimony during the cross-examination by Johnny’s legal team. Amber’s evidence was heard at the hearing on Friday, May 6, and his attorneys responded with a statement upon its conclusion. 

It has been six years since Amber Heard first accused Johnny Depp of assaulting her, but “Mr. Depp’s memories have not changed in the least,” according to the actor’s attorneys in a statement released last week. When it comes down to it, his truth – the truth – never fails to ring true, no matter where he expresses himself. 

Inconsistencies have plagued Heard's testimony, and the upcoming cross-examination by Mr. Depp's team will be particularly telling since it will certainly expose the several fabrications she has now attempted to pass off as reality."

Johnny Depp’s close friend, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Hollywood Life exclusively that the actor appreciates the support he’s received from fans during the trial. 

Johnny would like to express his gratitude to his followers for being so vocal on social media and in-person throughout this entire ordeal. He is exceptionally grateful for their support.

The Life and Times of Johnny Depp



 





