Biography

Who Is Mike Birbiglia? His Net Worth, Salary, Age, Family Details

Mike Birbiglia is an internationally acclaimed American comedian, director, and actor. This American Life, The Moth, and other shows are among the ones to which he contributes. To date, he has published several comedy CDs and several television programs. 

Who Is Mike Birbiglia?

His directorial debut, ‘Sleepwalk With Me,’ was based on a one-person play of the same name, and he also appeared in the film adaptation. It was nominated for awards at the Nantucket and Sundance film festivals.

Mike Birbiglia Age And Early Life Explored:

Mike Birbiglia is the son of Mary Jean Birbiglia and Vincent Birbiglia. Born in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, on June 20, 1978, he now lives in New York City with his family. He is the eldest of the family’s three children and is of Italian descent to a certain extent. 

St. John’s High School, from which Mike graduated, is located in the city of Boston, Massachusetts, United States. He graduated from St Mark’s School a year later, in 1966, and obtained a diploma. 

While still in his adolescent years, he was moved by Steven Wright’s performance, which prompted him to begin cracking jokes of his own. He later studied at Washington, DC’s Georgetown University. The various activities as a student took up a significant chunk of his time while in college.

Mike Birbiglia’s net worth: 

By 2022, it is projected that Mike Birbiglia will have amassed a fortune of over $3 million. He has created a lot of successful comedy albums throughout his career. Over the years, he’s appeared in a flood of television shows and films.

Quick Facts About Mike Birbiglia

Net Worth$3 million
Date Of BirthJune 20, 1978
EthnicityWhite
NationalityAmerican
Height1.74 m
Weight70 kg

Mike Birbiglia Career:

He takes this action. “In addition to “Thank God for Jokes,” the Netflix original series “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend” was produced.  With the Cort Theatre’s most recent show, The New One, he hasn’t had a lot of good luck. “There were 99 performances in total. He writes and produces films while he isn’t on stage. Sleepwalk with Me and Don’t Think Twice were written, directed, and starred in by him. 

A nominee for the Thurber Prize for American Humor, the play was also nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, which it won in 2011. He is a contributing writer for the public radio show “This American Life,” which airs every week. In 2017, he received the Kurt Vonnegut Award for humor, which he accepted.

Mike Birbiglia relationship: 

Birbiglia is a person who suffers from a behavioral disorder known as Rapid Eye Movement Sleep Problem. His tour bus was forced to leave the motel in which he was staying due to this. This mishap resulted in his leg having to be stitched up thirty-three times. Jen Stein, with whom he has been married for ten years and the mother of his daughter Oona, is his wife.

As a result of his remarkable stage presence and ability to connect with the audience, he has become a household name in the United States. Mike is a true jack of all trades, having worked as a filmmaker, stand-up comedian, and actor.

