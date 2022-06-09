HomeEntertainmentJim Seals And Crofts, Who Sang "Summer Breeze," Has Died At The...
Jim Seals And Crofts, Who Sang “Summer Breeze,” Has Died At The Age Of 80

Jim Seals, best known as the main vocalist for the pop band Jim Seals and the Cruisers in the 1960s, passed away at 80. The song “Summer Breeze” was the band’s most successful release, as it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 list in 1972.

She Expressed These Things In A Statement Posted On Friday

According to his wife Susan, after a long and courageous fight with illness, seals passed away in San Diego. She expressed these things in a statement posted on Friday by Universal Music Group Nashville.

Jim Seals And crofts, Who Sang "Summer Breeze," Has Died At The Age Of 80

“Jim Seals was a genuine renaissance guy who had abilities that varied from singing to songwriting to acting,” the statement added. We lost an amazing husband and father and one of the most cherished artists in the nation.

Seals And His Band

In 2005, Seals and his band members were honored by inducting into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. Peter Harrison, brother of guitarist George Harrison, and Tom Brumley, the drummer who subsequently performed with Emmylou Harris’s Hot Band, were both members of the band at the Jim.

After recording two albums for Atco Records in 1971 and 1972, the band disbanded in 1974. Their first album, released in 1971 and named “self-titled,” was followed by “Boppin’ The Blues” in 1972. Mary Ann Seals, Seal’s wife, confirmed the news to The Associated Press that her husband passed away in a hospital in North Carolina. The seal had relocated to North Carolina two years ago from Illinois to be closer to his family.

She said that her spouse was receiving treatment for congestive heart failure and other health issues. The American singing quartet known as The Crofts was established in 1964 by the Croft brothers, William and Edward Croft. They followed their triumph with a rendition of George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” the following year, which climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 list. Summer Breeze, which they released in 1972, was a top 10 hit for them.

His Family Has Vouched For The Accuracy Of The Report

Seals were born in 1945, although he did not begin his career in music until the late 1960s when he became the main vocalist for the band The Whispers. In 1969, he became a member of The 5th Dimension with Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., who had previously been playing together for years before joining them. Before he joined them, they had been performing together for years. Seals initially began to establish himself as a performer when he was a member of these two ensembles at the beginning of his career.

Conclusion

Seals left the group in 1976 to pursue other opportunities but continued working with McCoo until 1985 when they decided to go their separate ways professionally. The 5th Dimension became one of the most successful acts of their time, releasing several Top 40 singles throughout the 1970s, including “One Less Bell To Answer” and “Stoned Soul Picnic.” After leaving The 5th Dimension, Seals formed a band called Jim Seals & Friends, with whom he released two albums: Jim Seals & Friends (1979) and Jim Seals & Friends II (1980). Members produced these albums.

