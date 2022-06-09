Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of the television show ‘Chrisley know Best’ were marked guilty on 7th May, Tuesday in Atlanta on federal charges regarding bank fraud and tax evasion. Primarily, they were indicted in August 2019 and a new indictment was filed in early this year.

The trial has already started 3 weeks ago and the jury on Tuesday found them guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

As per the information of the office of the U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan in Atlanta. Chrisley, we’re also found guilty of conspiring to defraud the IRS and tax evasion. Julie Chrisley was marked guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Pair Submitted Fake Documents Knowingly:

Bruce Morris, the jurist for Todd Chrisley, told that he was very disappointed with the matter of verdict and expects to appeal. The Prosecutors accused Todd and Chrisley have submitted false documents to banks when they applied for loans. According to them, Julie Chrisley submitted a fake credit report and false bank statements when she tried to rent a home in California.

The Chrisley Got Only A Few Permissions From The Court:

Chrisleys ran a company and they deliberately tried to hide their income to keep the IRS from collecting the unpaid taxes owed by Todd Chrisley, the information is collected from prosecutors. After finding them guilty, the district judge of the United States, Eleanor Ross allowed them to feel free on bond.

She placed them on location controlling and home obstruction, which means they are allowed to leave the house only for certain reasons such as work, medical appointments, and court appearances. As well as the couple has to alert their probation officers to any spending over $1,000, as per the order which was entered on Tuesday.

The couple already hired an accountant, Peter Tarantino. They were found guilty of intriguing to defraud the United States and intentionally filing fake tax returns, The United States Attorney’s office in Atlanta informed. He feels free on bond.

The television reality show “Chrisley Knows Best” follows the tight-Knit, the family of boisterous Chrisley. The series was just renewed by the United States of America for the 10th season, while the spin-off ‘Growing Up Chrisley’ features the children of Chrisley named Chase and Savannah. Chrisley lives with her two children in Los Angeles, it was just renewed by E! for the fourth season.

The trial was started at the beginning of May, just a few days after E! revealed that it was moving forward with a new series that is based on dating. The name of the series is Love Limo and it is hosted by tv personality Todd Chrisley.

Special agent Keri Farley who is the head of the FBI Atlanta told in a news release that this outcome shows that when anybody lies, cheats and steals, justice is blind to fame, fortune and position. She also added that at the point of the end, when driven by greed, the judgment of guilty on all counts for these 3 defendants validates another time that financial crimes do not pay.