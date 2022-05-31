13.6 C
Oacoma
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
HomeEntertainmentAt The Royal Albert Hall, Jhonny Depp Gets A Standing Ovation!!
Entertainment

At The Royal Albert Hall, Jhonny Depp Gets A Standing Ovation!!

By: chamberlainsun

Date:

Related stories

spot_img

Johnny Depp garnered a standing ovation during his appearance at Jeff Beck’s Royal Albert Hall gig on Monday (30 May)

Amber Heard’s ex-husband is now embroiled in a high-profile legal battle, and the actor took time out of his busy schedule to thank fans for their support.

Depp Would Also Join Beck For His Gigs In London

Meanwhile, the jury in Depp’s multi-million dollar lawsuit against Heard is scheduled to start deliberations, so there was talk at the time that Depp would also join Beck for his gigs in London.

At the Royal Albert Hall, Jhonny Depp gets a standing ovation

Actor Ryan Reynolds is being sued by actress Johnny Depp for $50 million (£38.2 million) after the latter implied that Depp assaulted her in an op-ed published in the Washington Post last year on surviving domestic violence.

However, even though Depp isn’t specifically mentioned in the op-ed, he argues that it has had a negative influence on his ability to get Hollywood parts as before.

“Abuse and harassment” are keywords in Heard’s countersuit for $100 million (£80.9 million). She claims that Depp is behind the “smear campaign” against her.

While performing at the famed London theatre, Beck invited Depp onstage, saying, “He came knocking on my dressing room door around five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since.”

Depp’s UK tour performances were kept hidden for “obvious reasons,” according to Beck, who may be alluding to the trial that began on April 11 in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Attendees at Jeff Beck’s London event on Monday were “shocked” to see Johnny Depp, with one individual saying, “My other half took me to this gig only to watch Jeff Beck, I had no idea Johnny would be playing.”

Her final words were, “I’ll die pleased now that I’ve been in the same room as Johnny Depp.”

On Friday, the lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made their last arguments in the high-profile civil case, which was streamed live on YouTube (27 May).

It was asked by the judge to take a recess and come to a decision on whether or not, on the balance of likelihood, Heard defamed Depp in the Post piece at issue.

On Tuesday, the jury will begin deliberations after taking a three-day recess over the Memorial Day weekend (31 May).

Music has been a part of his life since he sought calm in his room as a small boy and began to play the guitar as solace while fleeing [from his violent mother].” he told the jurors.

READ MORE:

Depp, 58, filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, for an op-ed she published in the Washington Post in 2018, in which she claimed that she had been a victim of “domestic abuse” but did not identify him. Heard is suing him for $100 million in a counter-claim.

chamberlainsun
chamberlainsun

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous articleThomas Jacobs And Becca Kufrin Are Engaged! Relationship Status!! “In The Ultimate Twist, He Said Yes,”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Latest

Who Is Tanya Tucker Married To? Net Worth, Age, Ethnicity, Husband, Height & More!!

Biography 0
Tanya Tucker was born on October 10, 1958, in...

Neighbours Spoiler: Hendrix and Mackenzie’s wedding Ceremony Final Result

Top News 0
Next Monday, UK television will broadcast the wedding of...

Jurassic World Dominion’s Release Date Is Confirmed A Year After Its Original Release!!

Top News 0
The Jurassic franchise, like the idea of reintroducing dinosaurs...

Popular

Who Is Tanya Tucker Married To? Net Worth, Age, Ethnicity, Husband, Height & More!!

Biography 0
Tanya Tucker was born on October 10, 1958, in...

Neighbours Spoiler: Hendrix and Mackenzie’s wedding Ceremony Final Result

Top News 0
Next Monday, UK television will broadcast the wedding of...

Jurassic World Dominion’s Release Date Is Confirmed A Year After Its Original Release!!

Top News 0
The Jurassic franchise, like the idea of reintroducing dinosaurs...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN