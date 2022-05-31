At The Royal Albert Hall, Jhonny Depp Gets A Standing Ovation!!

Johnny Depp garnered a standing ovation during his appearance at Jeff Beck’s Royal Albert Hall gig on Monday (30 May)

Amber Heard’s ex-husband is now embroiled in a high-profile legal battle, and the actor took time out of his busy schedule to thank fans for their support.

Depp Would Also Join Beck For His Gigs In London

Meanwhile, the jury in Depp’s multi-million dollar lawsuit against Heard is scheduled to start deliberations, so there was talk at the time that Depp would also join Beck for his gigs in London.

Actor Ryan Reynolds is being sued by actress Johnny Depp for $50 million (£38.2 million) after the latter implied that Depp assaulted her in an op-ed published in the Washington Post last year on surviving domestic violence.

However, even though Depp isn’t specifically mentioned in the op-ed, he argues that it has had a negative influence on his ability to get Hollywood parts as before.

“Abuse and harassment” are keywords in Heard’s countersuit for $100 million (£80.9 million). She claims that Depp is behind the “smear campaign” against her.

While performing at the famed London theatre, Beck invited Depp onstage, saying, “He came knocking on my dressing room door around five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since.”

Depp’s UK tour performances were kept hidden for “obvious reasons,” according to Beck, who may be alluding to the trial that began on April 11 in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Attendees at Jeff Beck’s London event on Monday were “shocked” to see Johnny Depp, with one individual saying, “My other half took me to this gig only to watch Jeff Beck, I had no idea Johnny would be playing.”

Her final words were, “I’ll die pleased now that I’ve been in the same room as Johnny Depp.”

On Friday, the lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made their last arguments in the high-profile civil case, which was streamed live on YouTube (27 May).

It was asked by the judge to take a recess and come to a decision on whether or not, on the balance of likelihood, Heard defamed Depp in the Post piece at issue.

On Tuesday, the jury will begin deliberations after taking a three-day recess over the Memorial Day weekend (31 May).

Music has been a part of his life since he sought calm in his room as a small boy and began to play the guitar as solace while fleeing [from his violent mother].” he told the jurors.

READ MORE:

Depp, 58, filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, for an op-ed she published in the Washington Post in 2018, in which she claimed that she had been a victim of “domestic abuse” but did not identify him. Heard is suing him for $100 million in a counter-claim.