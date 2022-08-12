0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jenna Jameson has updated her fans on her health. The former adult film star from her hospital bed disclosed that she is receiving treatment for a rare ailment. Doctors have discovered that the mother of three is suffering from Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare auto-immune condition that damages the body’s nerves and muscles.

Jenna Marie Massoli, also known as Jenna Jameson in the professional world, is an American model, businesswoman, and former pornographic film actor. She has been dubbed “The Queen of Porn” and the world’s most famous adult entertainer. She started the adult-themed media firm ClubJenna, Inc. in 2000, which was eventually acquired by Playboy Enterprises and became a pay-per-view channel. Jameson starred in almost 100 pornographic films and won multiple adult entertainment titles before retiring from the industry in January 2008.

Jenna Jameson Early life

Jenna Marie Massoli was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Laurence Henry Massoli and Judith Brooke Hunt. In addition to serving as the program director for KSNV-DT, her father was a police officer with the Las Vegas Sheriff’s Department.

Jenna inherited her mother’s radiant beauty, who was a Las Vegas showgirl in the Folies Bergère show at the Tropicana Resort & Casino. Sadly, her mother passed away from melanoma two months before her baby turned two. The cancer treatments had rendered the family destitute and prompted their move to Nevada, Arizona, and Montana, where they typically resided in trailers or with her paternal grandparents.

Jenna Jameson Career

She attempted to emulate her mother’s job as a Las Vegas showgirl, but most shows turned her down due to her lack of the then-standard height. However, before graduating from Bonanza High School, she earned US$2,000 per night as a stripper at Crazy Horse Too. Her original stage name as a dancer was “Jennasis,” which she later used as the name of her incorporated firm, “Jennasis Killing Co.”

According to Jameson, she began appearing in sex movies as payback for her lover Jack’s cheating. She collaborated on her debut adult film with Kylie Ireland, and they clicked right away. Jenna nailed her first act! In Up and Cummers 11, she appeared in her first heterosexual act. Although interracial sex scenes with guys were wildly popular in the 2000s, it seems that she has never appeared in any of them.

In addition to performing, she posed for nude photos with the idea of entering Penthouse for photographer Suze Randall in Los Angeles. She ceased working for Randall after her images appeared in multiple men’s publications under various aliases. This was prior to her entry into the adult entertainment industry.

Real Name Jenna Marie Massoli Net Worth $5 million Born April 9, 1974 Birth Place Las Vegas, Nevada Profession American Actress Age 48 Years Old Nationality America

Jenna Jameson Instagram

Other talents of Jenna

Jenna Jameson is also well-known for her voiceover performances. She provided voice work for “Family Guy,” and in a few episodes of “Mister Sterling” on NBC, she played the girlfriend of a political financier. Jenna has also lent her voice to video games. First, Candy Suxxx from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Daisy from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4.

She introduced Club Thrust, a dynamic website, to the gay community in 2005. It included sex tips, films, a lot of gossip, and other things. In 2005, she co-owned Babes Cabaret, an Arizona strip club, with several business investors.

Jenna Jameson Personal life

Jameson got to know Jay Grdina, a former proprietor of a pornographic studio. Grdina, who portrayed Justin Sterling on-screen, was Jameson’s sole on-screen male sex partner from 1998 until his retirement. In 2003, the two got married. Though she claims to be an exclusive “hetero”, the best relationship Jameson ever had, according to her, was her lesbian romance with porn actress Nikki Tyler, which she details in her autobiography. They shared an apartment at the outset of her pornography business and again before her second marriage.

Jenna Jameson Net Worth

Former adult film star Jenna Jameson is a wealthy businesswoman with a net worth of $5 million. She’s made a fortune from stripping, adult entertainment, and other endeavors. According to accounts, her contract with Wicked Pictures, a small adult video production company, in 1995 earned her $6,000 for each of the eight films she made in her first year. Jenna was earning $60,000 each day and a half of production by 2001, in addition to $8,000 per night at her side hustle at a strip club.

Jenna’s internet adult enterprise, ClubJenna, reportedly generated $5 to $15 million in income yearly. Playboy Enterprises eventually purchased ClubJenna in June 2006 for an estimated $25 million.

Jenna also owns a 6,700-square-foot (620-square-meter) Spanish-style property in Scottsdale, Arizona, which she purchased in 2002 for $2 million.

