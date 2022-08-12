Who Is Beto O’Rourke? Net Worth, Wife, Age, Family, And More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Beto O’Rourke is a businessman and a politician in the United States. Beto O’Rourke (born September 26, 1972) is a U.S. politician who served as a U.S. Representative for Texas’ 16th congressional district from 2013 to 2019. O’Rourke ran for the U.S. Senate in 2018. He was a member of the Democratic Party. O’Rourke was born into a political family in his hometown. He was born in El Paso, Texas, and attended Woodberry Forest School and then Columbia University.

Beto O Rourke’s Net Worth

The last time Beto O’Rourke spoke to Congress about his net worth, he said he was worth $9 million. He owns real estate worth at least $3 million and other investments worth at least $6 million.

In 2022, Beto O’Rourke is believed to have a net worth of about $5 million. He earns a lot of money through his hard work, which takes a lot of time and for which he gives everything. Beto O’Rourke is married to Amy Hoover Sanders, who is planning to support him in his election campaign. Her exact net worth is not known at this time, but her husband says she has a net worth of about $5 million.

Name Beto O’Rourke Age 49 Years Born On September 26, 1972 Net Worth $9 million Wife Amy Hoover Sanders Profession businessman And politician in the United States

Beto O’Rourke Family

Pat Francis O’Rourke and Melissa Martha O’Rourke had Robert Francis O’Rourke on September 26, 1972, at Hotel Dieu Hospital in El Paso, Texas. He is the fourth American born to Irish parents. When he was little, his family called him “Beto,” a common Spanish-Portuguese nickname for first names ending in “-Berto.” They initially did this to distinguish him from his grandfather, who had the same name.

Amy Hoover Sanders is the daughter of Louann and Bill Sanders. On September 24, 2005, O’Rourke married her at her parent’s ranch in Lamy, New Mexico, near Santa Fe. Bill Sanders is a real estate developer who dated O’Rourke’s mother and helped her meet her husband. The couple lives with their three children in a mission-style home designed by Henry Trost in El Paso’s Sunset Heights. It is the same house where General Hugh Scott and Pancho Villa are said to have met in 1915.

Beto O’Rourke Career

U.S. politician Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke served as the U.S. Representative for Texas’ 16th Congressional District from 2013 to 2019. O’Rourke was a member of the Democratic Party and ran for the Senate in 2018 and for the Democratic nomination for President in 2020.

O’Rourke was born in El Paso, Texas, into a political family. He attended Woodberry Forest School and Columbia University, earning degrees from both schools. While at Columbia, he briefly played bass guitar in the post-hardcore band Foss. After graduation, he moved back to El Paso and became a businessman. In 2005, he was elected to the El Paso City Council and remained there until 2011, serving as deputy mayor in his first year in office. O’Rourke was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012 after prevailing in the primary against Democrat Silvestre Reyes, who had served eight terms.

Beto O Rourke Wife

Beto has been married to his wife, Amy Hoover Sanders, since 2005. Amy grew up in a wealthy Texas family, just like O’Rourke. Her father is a billionaire real estate mogul who also helped finance her husband’s failed Senate campaign against Cruz.

Amy met O’Rourke in El Paso, Texas, shortly after she graduated from Williams College in Massachusetts.

From 2013 to 2017, Amy O’Rourke ran her husband’s software company, Stanton Street, on her own. Before that, she worked as a teacher and was very successful at it. The couple has three children. Their names are Henry, Molly, and Ulyss.

In 2017, Amy Sanders O’Rourke earned about $65,000, according to Senate documents. As a consultant for the Council for Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development, she earned $53,000.

Beto O’Rourke Real Estate

In the late 1990s, O’Rourke founded a company called Stanton Street Technology Group. This is a software and technology company. Amy Sanders O’Rourke took over the company when he ran for Congress. Before he ran for Senate in 2017, she sold her stake in the company. Records show the sale raised between $100,000 and $1,000,000.

O’Rourke was also a partner in the real estate company Imperial Arms LLC, which owns a rental property in El Paso valued at more than $1 million. In early 2017, the O’Rourkes sold the home.

In 2017, the O’Rourkes made at least $340,000 from capital gains, rent, interest, dividends, and sales of stock. They also listed a trust fund in Amy O’Rourke’s name that was worth between $1 million and $5 million as one of their assets. Bill Sanders, her father, made a lot of money in real estate.

Beto and Amy O’Rourke had debts of more than $1.3 million, most of which were mortgages. The mortgages on the Imperial Arms and Peppertree rental homes, which add up to at least $1,050,000, are the biggest debt.

