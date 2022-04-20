Jenna Davis is a YouTube star, actress, and singer from the United States. After posting the hit song “Cheap Thrills” to her YouTube account, she became renowned. He is well known for traveling using the handle itjennadavis on the video-sharing app TikTok.

Jenna Davis’s Age, Height, Weight, Family, Boyfriend, Occupation

Jenna Davis, born May 5, 2004, will turn 18 in 2022. She was born and raised in Plano, Texas, in a stable Christian family. She is an American who follows the Christian religion. She completed her first education at a local high school in Plano, Texas, United States.

Jenna Davis gained so much popularity at a young age that, since 2022, she still has over two million Instagram followers. Jenna Davis also has a TikTok account with over 3 million followers.

Jenna is a star in several music videos, and became famous after uploading the song “Cheap Thrills” to her YouTube account. So, let’s take a look at Jenna Davis ’total, including her car collections, glamorous lifestyle, career, life history, YouTube benefits, and more.

Quick Facts About Jenna Davis

She gave the voice of Teri to the animated film Treehouse Detectives (2018), which received a 7 out of 10 rating on IMDB.

Toby and Teri, siblings, are investigating a few mysteries behind the cartoon.

How Much Does Jenna Davis Earn?

From 2022, the total assets of Jenna Davis will be approximately $400,000. She earns a lot of money mainly through social media records, acting and singing. She also makes money with the benefits of ads and sponsored content, sending it to her authorization account. Besides, she made a few promises in the media that earned her a fortune.

Jenna Davis Age And Early Life Explored

Jenna Davis was born May 5, 2004, in the United States. She is American. She is 18 years old right now. Besides, her academic experience reveals that she is a student at a nearby Texas high school.

Jenna Davis’s net worth and Career

Jenna Davis began her dancing career at the age of two, and at the age of five, she began singing in television programs. Chicken Girls was the debut TV series of Jenna in 2017. It was an internet comedy. She became an actress in the Raven’s Home film which starred Sienna.

Jenna Davis Relationships, family, and boyfriend

Mr. Davis is the father of Jenna Davis (Ronnie), and Mrs. Davis (Anna Lee) is his mother. Her father works as a businessman. Her mother stays in the house only. At the moment, she is not dating anyone, and there is no information about her previous relationship.

Interesting Facts About Jenna Davis

She enjoys watching movies, reading books, playing games, and skiing during her leisure time to keep her busy and productive throughout the day.

Her fans around the world admire his amazing acting ability and singing ability. Davis, who owns a self-titled YouTube channel where he broadcasts vlogs and various other videos, has also directed a series of short films.

She is a lively girl, who loves fun a lot. She was born in Texas and raised in Minnesota, and she enjoys traveling whenever she has free time.

The actress and singer is now active on Instagram, where she has more than 247k followers.

