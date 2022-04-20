Elle McBroom is the daughter of Austin, former NCAA basketball player, and Catherine, a fitness model. She became famous even before her birth due to their family vlogs, The Ace Family which has a good fan following on YouTube. The channel became popular after Catherine was proposed live.

How Old Is Elle McBroom? Net Worth, Career, Family, Professional Life, And More

Elle McBroom has become a well-known celebrity child thanks to her parents’ YouTube channel, “The ACE Family,” which they started. Noteworthy is that Elle McBroom is a famous Instagram user, particularly among younger people. Others appreciate her because of her endearing appearance and pleasant temperament.

Quick facts About Elle McBroom

Her full name is Elle Enthusiastic McBroom, and she goes by that. She belongs to California by birth. She was born and brought up by Austin McBroom.

Elle McBroom Age and Early Life:

Her name comes from the popular television show that her mother enjoyed watching as a child. Therefore, Catherine named her daughter after the show. She made the decision very immediately that she would be addressed as “Elle.” She is 5 years old as of 2022 and was born on May 28, 2016.

Her hometown is in Woodland Hills which is in California. Her ethnicity is mixed with Hispanic, white and black.

Austin refers to his daughter as a “princess” whenever he speaks of her. After receiving the news from Catherine that she was pregnant with her second child, he was delighted and ecstatic. Catherine’s reaction to the news was captured on video and released to the company’s YouTube channel.

Elle’s uncle, Landon McBroom, is a personal trainer who has become a social media celebrity due to his work. Her immediate family consists of her mother, father, and two younger siblings, Alaia and Steel.

Elle McBroom’s siblings

She has a younger sister whose name is Alaa Marie McBroom and she is also a member of The ACE family. The news that Catherine is expecting a son has been making the rounds on their YouTube channel recently.

About Elle McBroom’s schooling

As she is just a child, she recently joined elementary school and is pursuing her elementary education.

Elle McBroom’s Net worth:

Based on her parents combined $5 million in assets, she has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She will also be marketing several high-profile companies shortly; aside from that, she will promote her parents and herself, who are featured on the “The Ace Family” YouTube channel.

Elle McBroom’s Professional Life:

Elle McBroom became well-known due to the videos and vlogs that are published regularly on their YouTube account. The Ace Family is the platform where they post their daily vlogs.

Following the video’s release in which Austin proposed to his wife, the YouTube channel gained in popularity. As a result, Austin has documented and shared every positive event in his life on social media.

Interesting facts about Elle McBroom

Her parents’ YouTube and Instagram accounts helped establish her as a well-known figure.

As a result of her inability to work, she will receive no compensation in January 2018.

It won’t affect her popularity because she has more than 3 million Instagram followers.

