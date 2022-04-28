Born Jennifer Rene Psaki, Jen Psaki is currently working as the Press Secretary of the White House. However, another role of this beautiful maiden is that of a skilled actress from America.

Jen Psaki’s Net Worth, Age, kids, Height, Bio, Salary And More

This highly talented lady played significant roles both on-screen and off-screen. Hollywood still considers her a brilliant star portraying the characters so well. Furthermore, she took an interest in US politics and actively participated in different missions. Along with Jen Psaki, her husband has also remained in the headlines.

We cover her husband’s name, net worth, children, and other personal information to give you an overview of this incredible American personality.

Jen Psaki was initially famous for being a top-ranking actress in Hollywood. However, later on, she joined the White House as the Deputy Press Secretary in 2009. In addition, Psaki also held the office of White House Deputy Communications Director from 2009 to 2011. Hence, it is clear that Jen became actively involved in various roles in the White House, ensuring a prestigious career.

Quick Facts About Jen Psaki

The current age of Jen Psaki is 42 years. She is from Connecticut and has Sagittarius as the zodiac sign. However, no information is now there regarding height, weight, eye color, hair color, or other body measurements. The Net Worth of this lovely woman grew profusely from 2018. She is presently married to Gregory Mecher. Other facts are already under review and will be revealed soon. Psaki is active on social media platforms with an account on Twitter.

Net Worth $5 million Date Of Birth 1 December 1978 Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches Profession Political Advisor Nationality United States Of America

How Much Does Jen Psaki Earn?

The exact annual income of Jen Psaki is not available. No information about her wealth, house or other properties is there on the internet. However, the specialists are still reviewing the facts about her life.

Jen Psaki’s Age and Early Life Explored

Jennifer Rene Psaki took birth in 1978 in the family of Eileen Medvey and Dimitrios James R. Psaki. Stamford is her hometown. Thus, she is from Connecticut and her birthday falls on 1st December. However, the information about her siblings is not available. Jennifer completed schooling in 1996 at Greenwich High School. After that, in the year 2000, she graduated in English by taking a bachelor’s degree from the College of William and Mary.

Psaki was a backstroke swimmer representing the William and Mary Athletic Team during her college days. So, she was a sports lover initially but was more inclined towards politics. Hence, in 2001, that is one year after graduation, she joined the campaigning of the Democrats. This was the first step of actively participating in any political event.

Who is Psaki’s Husband?

Jen Psaki married Gregory Mecher in 2010. At that time, he worked as Congressman Steve Driehaus’ Chief of Staff. Psaki said that Mecher was from Ohio and was born in 1976. Before joining politics, he completed his education at Elder High School of Ohio and attended Cincinnati’s Catholic Prep School. His political involvement began in his student life only when he represented the Board of Regents.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is where Psaki met Mecher for the first time in 2006. The love story began when Jen gave some directions about a political event to Mecher. Finally, the two married in 2010 and have two children.

Words Of Jen Psaki About Her Husband

On being asked about Gregory, Psaki showed great pride in conveying the details of the amazing political icon. It’s been 11 years of their marital life, and Jen does not find any negative facts to say about Mecher. Gregory is very fond of Reds and Bengals. Moreover, he is a satisfied personality and enjoys what he is. Furthermore, this humble personality does not have any problem conversing, irrespective of the location. Hence, he is comfortable spending ample time with the kids and similarly enjoys a lavish evening with the multi-millionaires or meeting the factory workers.

Jen Psaki’s Net Worth and Career

Jen Psaki took the press secretary’s office from one department to another after joining the Democrats. In 2008, she worked as a traveling press secretary for Barack Obama during his presidential campaign. Then next year, she got a promotion and took up the chair of Deputy Communications Director. Later, in 2013, the US Department appointed her as the State’s Spokesman. In 2017, she became a part of CNN as a political contributor. In May 2021, Jen confirmed that she would resign from politics very soon. During her political career, Jen Psaki managed to accumulate considerable wealth. Reports say that her current net worth is around $5 million.

Today is a good day in America pic.twitter.com/YMzF156j6R — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) April 8, 2022

Conclusion

Jen Psaki is an important figure in American politics, working currently in Biden’s Administrative Department. She is a multi-talented personality who enjoys working in various departments for active politics.

