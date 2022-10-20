Jana Kramer was initially upset when she was compelled to pay child support to her unfaithful ex-husband, Mike Caussin, but she has since accepted the legal arrangement.

“Even though I have the kids 70% of the time, I still give him child support,” the 38-year-old country singer stated on Tuesday via her Instagram Stories in answer to a fan’s question, “You are paying HIM child support?”

After Mike Caussin Cheated, Jana Kramer Felt “Resentment” When She Had To Pay His Child Support!

Kramer said that it was initially difficult for her to comprehend paying Caussin, while agreeing to have primary care of their children, daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3.

She added, “I have the children 70 percent of the time, I did not want the divorce, and I did not provoke the divorce.” Therefore, it was difficult for me to comprehend that I had to pay him.

However, the “Beautiful Lies” singer has realized that the arrangement is in their children’s best interests.

“I have to look at it from a different perspective, saying, ‘OK, like, I’m thankful that I can provide for my children, and this is for the children,'” she said, adding, “So I have to look at that aspect and not the hate and resentment if that makes sense.” I got it.”

After a preview of her “Red Table Talk” interview indicated that Caussin, 35, cheated on her with at least 13 women, Kramer discussed her custody issues.

“I realize we’re both in better situations, but this Christmas, my children will not wake up at my house. She said with tears in her eyes, “That’s going to hurt!”

“At that point, I’m thinking, ‘That’s not fair.'” He dashed my hopes for what I desired for my family. That’s not right!”

She recently revealed that her “heart hurts” after spending her first Thanksgiving without her children last November.

She posted on Instagram at the time, “Thinking of all the others who are experiencing a ‘first holiday of loss or missing’ or just a rough time.” “Let it all out, then let’s eat and drink our emotions.”

Kramer wed the football player in 2015, but they divorced the following year after she uncovered his infidelity. In December 2017, they rekindled their relationship and renewed their vows.

Later, the athlete revealed that he had a sexual addiction, and in April 2021, the “I Got the Boy” singer filed for divorce, accusing Caussin of infidelity.

In July 2021, their divorce was finalized.

In 2004 and 2010-2011, Kramer was previously married to Michael Gambino and Johnathon Schaech, respectively.

