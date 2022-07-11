Jamie Bell And Kate Mara Are Set To Welcome Their Second Child

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kate Mara, star of House of Cards, just announced that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Jamie Bell. Mara, 39, announced the news on Sunday on Instagram.

A baby girl was born to Mara and ‘The Rocketman’ star in 2019. Her identity has remained a well-guarded secret between the two of them. Bell has a son from a previous marriage to ‘Westworld’ actress Evan Rachel Wood, with whom he shares a son. While filming ‘Fantastic Four,’ Mara and Bell got to know one other. Six months after they got engaged in 2017, they tied the knot in a small ceremony.

Kate Mara And Jamie Bell Have Announced Their Second Pregnancy

The 39-year-old actress posted a throwback photo of her and her 36-year-old husband holding hands as they strolled down the street to announce her pregnancy on Instagram. “There are three of us in this pic,” she captioned the photo. A short pink dress with silver accents was worn by the A Teacher actress in the picture. Bell, on the other hand, sported a sharp black suit.

Soon after they posted it, the comments area was inundated with words of congratulations from their industry colleagues and admirers. Andre Rannells tweeted, “Congratulations!” while MJ Rodriguez added, “Omg congrats darling.”

Mara tweeted a snapshot of her baby’s feet earlier this year, around the time of their daughter’s May 2019 arrival. “A few weeks ago, my wife and I became parents… Let’s have a look at her shoes “The Chappaquiddick actress captioned a photo of her then-newborn daughter’s tiny toes, which she shared on Instagram.

Kate Mara says Filming “Fantastic Four” Was “Horrible Experience”

Although Kate Mara and Bell became parents in May of this year, they have yet to share the name of their daughter publicly. As soon as they made the quiet news, they were showered with good wishes from friends in the industry. Jenna Dewan and Michael B. Jordan congratulated one other with a series of star emojis.

Lara Worthington and Andrew Rannells also extended their best wishes to the newlyweds, as did Octavia Spencer, Michael Pena, and Andrew Rannells. An announcement was made in January 2017 in a tweet showing off football clothing from both the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the great-granddaughter of the team’s founders.

Later, the pair wed in Los Angeles, where they had previously kept their union a secret. Both Bell and the newlyweds shared the identical wedding photo on social media, with the message “Me and Mrs. B.”

While she was dating Evan Rachel Wood in 2012 and 2014,Jamie Bell was married to him for a short time. They have a kid named Jack Matfin Bell, who is eight years old.

In Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast, Mara revealed some details regarding her previous pregnancy. Before getting pregnant with her baby, Mara experienced a miscarriage. “A fertilized egg attaches itself to the uterine wall, but the embryo does not grow,” she added, describing her condition as “blighted ovum.”

READ MORE:

Hailey Bieber Wears White Lingerie In Victoria’s Secret Photos!!