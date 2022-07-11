0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kate Hudson looked great as she jumped into the beautiful waters of the Amalfi Coast in her two-piece, and Goldie shared a funny video of herself getting on a boat.

This summer, Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn have the time of their lives. The mother and daughter and their family have had a wonderful vacation in Italy. On Saturday, July 9, they went to Positano on the Amalfi Coast, where the sun was shining.

Kate Hudson Enjoying Holiday In Leopard Thong Bikini With Mom Goldie Hawn!

The 43-year-old star of “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” showed off her athleticism when she dove into the water wearing a leopard-print bikini. Her 76-year-old husband, Goldie, cheered her on from their luxury yacht while wearing a stylish navy swimsuit.

Kate splashed in her tiny two-piece swimsuit in the beautiful water before heading back to the chartered boat. She was seen on the boat with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and their 3-year-old daughter, Rani Rose.. Danny even recorded his baby daughter and his beautiful girlfriend as they walked up and down the yacht’s stairs.

Goldie shared a video on Instagram of herself walking toward a boat as she said goodbye to her life partner, Kurt Russell. The Private Benjamin actress wore a bucket hat and a beachy white outfit and said, “Bye honey, I love you” as she walked toward the dock. She wrote under the cute video, “It’s hard to say goodbye to the best vacation! Off to find a miracle that will make my stomach smaller. It’s worth every bite to go to Italy!”

Kate Hudson found time between all of her bikini-clad adventures in Italy to steal the show at the Valentino show. The Oscar-nominated actress chose to wear all black to the event in Rome on July 8. Most of the other guests, like Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, and Ariana DeBose, looked great in the brand’s signature pink color. Kate Hudson was the talk of the picturesque town in a sheet top with black underwear and stylish pants.

Kate and her boyfriend Danny also took in the sights and sounds of Capri. Since they got engaged in September 2020, the couple has hardly been apart. Since they started dating in 2017, it took them four years to come up with a heartwarming proposal. Rani Rose was born on October 2, 2018. Kate Hudson and her ex-husband Chris Robinson have an 18-year-old son named Ryder. She lives in Bingham with Matthew Bellamy, her ex-boyfriend.

Read More:

Twinning!!! Kardashian Sisters Kim & Khloe Twin In Black Bikinis While In Turks And Caicos