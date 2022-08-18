Taron Egerton Net Worth: Check Out His Age, Bio & More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nobody knew Taron Egerton, a Welsh teen who had spent eight months working at a clothing store. The marvelous Kingsman “Eggsy” also faced rejection letters from four drama schools!

How Old Is Taron Egerton? And His Relationship Status!

He contemplated his future while making his way into Hollywood and considered becoming an English teacher.

It’s fair to assume that nine years later, the 27-year-old won’t be explaining poetic devices or tallying heads in study hall anytime in the foreseeable future.

Taron Egerton is a Welsh actor and singer best acknowledged for his roles in the films “Eddie the Eagle,” “Rocketman,” and several “Kingsman” franchises.

He garnered the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his apt rendition of Elton John in “Rocketman.” Other films and television miniseries in which Egerton has appeared include “Sing,” “Billionaire Boys Club,” and “Robin Hood,” as well as the television miniseries “Black Bird.”

Taron Egerton’s Bio

Egerton is a 1989-born and spent his childhood days in Birkenhead, Merseyside. Both of his parents are natives of Liverpool; his mother was employed in public welfare, and his father owned a guesthouse adjacent to Liverpool.

Egerton, though born in England but considered himself Welsh “through and through,” is a native speaker of both languages. In Welsh, his given name appears to mean “thunder.” He has two half-sisters who are younger than him.

His parents divorced when he was two years old, and he moved to Anglesey, a Welsh island, with his mother. Egerton moved to Aberystwyth, a Welsh university hub, with his mom when he was 12 years old. Egerton, whose first name means “thunder” in the Welsh language, identifies as an ardent Welsh because of growing up in Wales.

He started performing at age 15, enrolled in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and received his degree there in 2012.

Career Beginnings

Egerton made his first public appearance as an actor in 2014 with the biographical drama “Testament of Youth,” in which he played Edward Brittain- a British army officer.

The following year, he made his international debut as top-secret service recruit Gary “Eggsy” Unwin throughout “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” an action-comedy based on the graphic novel manuscript series that bears the same name.

Name Taron Egerton Date Of Birth 10 November 1989 Age 32 years Profession Actor and singer Height 1.75 m Weight 79 kg Nationality British Net Worth $6 million

In the biographical sports movie “Eddie the Eagle,” starring Hugh Jackman, he played the Olympic ski-jumper Michael David Edwards in a vital role in 2016. Egerton also gave his voice to the character- Johnny, a teenage gorilla, in the animatronic musical comedy “Sing” in 2016. He played Johnny the gorilla again in the 2021 animated sequel “Sing 2.”

He then appeared in two poorly received films before returning in 2019. Egerton’s most acclaimed role to date was in the biographical musical drama “Rocketman,” in which he taught himself to play the piano and also sang live on set. Egerton’s performance earned him numerous awards, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Egerton made his stage debut in a Royal National Theatre production of “The Last of the Haussmans” in 2012. In 2022, Egerton made his West End debut in a revival of the play “Cock.” However, after falling unconscious on stage on the first evening of the show, missing shows, and later testing positive for COVID-19, unfortunately, Egerton left the show.

Egerton has lent his voice to audiobooks in addition to his screen and stage acting. In 2019, he narrated the audiobook of Elton John’s autobiography “Me,” which was released to coincide with the release of “Rocketman.” The following year, Egerton starred as John Constantine in Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” audiobook series.

Personal Life

Contrary to popular belief, Taron is not ready to marry and does not have a partner. Taron was in a six-year relationship with assistant director Emily Thomas. Emily and Taron had previously been estranged in November 2018.

He has a sizable Twitter following, with 247K followers. Taron captures backstage clips and videos with some of your favorite stars and isn’t reluctant to reveal awkward encounters. We anticipate that his following will soon exceed 300,000 people.

Moreover, Egerton is an ambassador for the Motor Neurone Disease Association after losing his grandmother to the disease. In this way, he is also honoring his late grandmother.

Taron Egerton’s Net Worth

Taron Egerton, 32, is estimated to earn $800,000 annually, with a total income of $6 million. The 2014 film Kingsman: The Secret Service, which grossed over $414 million worldwide, has played a significant role in Egerton’s fortune. Sing also grossed more than $600 million at the end of its theatrical run, making it a true hit.

Read More: