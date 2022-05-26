Yoshihiro Togashi Announces In Twitter Hunter x Hunter Manga Is Ended

However long it’s been since the last episode, Hunter x Hunter fans have been left wondering what will happen. But it looks like Yoshihiro Togashi, the series creator, will keep his word and bring the show back. An exciting new rumor has surfaced about the manga’s return, and even some members of the anime’s cast have expressed excitement.

Yoshihiro Togashi Posted A Drawing Of Manga On Twitter

Yoshihiro Togashi is widely believed to be behind an anonymous Twitter account that posted a picture of some manga drawings today. No one could verify the teaser’s claim that Togashi was working on new chapters until One-Punch Man’s creator came forward. It was confirmed by Yusuke Murata that the account belonged to Togashi, causing even more excitement for his followers.

Neither Megumi Han nor Mariya Ise took long to weigh in on the matter. Hunter and Hunter’s aristocracy is what they’re known for, after all. While Han is best known for playing Gon in the anime, Ise was in charge of the character of Killua.

Though Hunter x Hunter ended some time ago, the two actresses are well-known fans of the anime. They took to social media to express their disappointment at the news of a hiatus.

Gon crying from the Hunter x Hunter manga was all Han and Ise needed to share with their followers. Both actresses haven’t said anything concrete about the revival, but it looks like they’re just as pumped as the rest of us are. It would be great if Shueisha made an official announcement about the return!

Will Hunter x Hunter Return?

After months of speculation about a possible return of Hunter x Hunter after its longest hiatus ever, the manga’s creator has now given fans a sneak preview of what’s to come. Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho manga creator Yoshihiro Togashi has a mysterious Twitter account, and fans were thrilled to learn that the manga was working on its comeback chapters. The flames have been stoked by the creator.

What did I tell you guys? 🙂https://t.co/LFz6hxLFYK — Yoshihiro Togashi (@HaitusXHaitus) March 14, 2016

It’s still unclear if Yoshihiro Togashi owns this mysterious new Twitter account, but the author has since followed up his initial Tweet about the manga’s development with a sneak peek at one of its upcoming chapters, which suggests that he does.

When Shueisha Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and the world as a whole last published a new chapter of Hunter x Hunter in 2018, it was Chapter 390. Only the three most recent chapters of the manga are currently available through Manga Plus, which is a pity for fans who want to keep up with the series. It will be difficult to keep up with the manga after the anime ends because the manga is so far ahead of the anime.

A 10-chapter debut was previously planned by Togashi for each return of the series, but it’s possible that things have changed in the intervening four years.

Togashi appears to be aiming for the next ten-chapter milestone to carry the story into the Succession Contest arc’s next phase, as the initial tweet stated that four chapters had been completed and a number six insight. Because the manga is set on a boat in the middle of the ocean, this tree is even more fascinating!