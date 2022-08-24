Herschel Walker Net Worth: Age, Bio, Career & More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Herschel Walker, a professional running back for American football who competed in the National Football League, was born on March 3, 1962.

At the University of Georgia, where he played football in college, Walker won the Heisman Trophy as a junior.

Herschel Walker’s Biography

Herschel Walker was born in Augusta, Georgia, on March 3, 1962. he is 60 years old. But the football hero was raised in Wrightsville, Georgia, by Willis and Christine Walker, who worked for a living.

Herschel is one of seven children. He went to high school in Wrightsville at Johnson County High School, where he played football and basketball.

Walker was on the football team at Johnson School from 1976 to 1979. During his senior year, he ran for 3,167 yards, which helped his school win its first state title.

The Superbowl star also won the first-ever Dial Award as the national high school scholar-athlete of the year in 1979.

Herschel Walker’s Net Worth

Herschel Walker’s Net Worth is $73 Million Dollars. Herschel Walker is running to be the Republican candidate for the US Senate seat in Georgia in 2022.

Due to his business ventures and donations from wealthy people, Herschel Walker’s net worth is expected to reach $90 million in the next couple of years. Herschel Walker is likely to win the upcoming elections in Florida, given how much money he has made for himself.

Herschel Walker’s Career

After he graduated from high school, he went to the University of Georgia, where he played running back for his football career. Because of how well he played, he was named an All-American three times.

He also won the Heisman Trophy and the Maxwell Award in 1982. He was the first NCAA athlete to only play for three years and still make it into the top 10 in rushing yards.

So, Footballer Walker was chosen to be in the college football hall of fame.

Herschel Walker cared so much about his education that he got a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Georgia. After that, he played football professionally for the USFL New Jersey Generals until 1986, when the Dallas Cowboys signed him.

But he had trouble getting along with Tony Dorsett, who felt left out after joining the team.

Walker was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 1989 for Jesse Solomon, Issac Holt, Darrin Nelson, David Howard, and Alex Stewart. The Herschel Walker trade is one of the most unfair trades in NFL history.

People thought that the Vikings would get a Super Bowl star. But as time went on, it became clear that the Cowboys got more out of the trade.

Personal Life/Relationship

In the year 1983, Walker wed Cindy DeAngelis Grossman. The two adults, who met in college, are parents to a kid. In 2002, after 19 years of marriage, they divorced.

He started dating Julie M. Blanchard in the year 2010. (2010 is when they were first romantically linked). They reside in Westlake, Texas, and are wed to one another. Previously, Blanchard worked for ESPN.

Walker has been a Republican for a long time and is known for being involved in politics. In 2014, he was in an ad for Jack Kingston’s campaign for the U.S. Senate that was paid for by the United States Chamber of Commerce. He has also said in public that he backs the U.S.

Senator Kelly Loeffler, Secretary of State Brian Kemp, and President Donald Trump. In 2019, President Trump put Walked in charge of the Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

Herschel Walker Assets

Herschel Walker owns more than 12 homes, 8 cars, and 3 high-end yachts. Herschel Walker also has more than $25 million in cash on hand. Herschel Walker also has a portfolio of 10 stocks worth $16 million that he invests in.

