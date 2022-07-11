Harper Beckham Fixes Brooklyn’s Wedding Suit, Poses With Eva Longoria

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Harper Beckham’s mom recently shared some lovely snaps on her social media account and those got perfectly viral! The family is showing their heartfelt wishes and good prayers to the youngest member of the family. All are delighted and waiting for the magical moment to happen.

Victoria Beckham, the loving mom, shared a couple of photos on the 11th birthday of Harper Seven. In the shared photos, her cute little daughter seemed dressed very casually and she just looked in a very familiar way as usual.

Harper Beckham 11 Birthday Victoria Beckham Shares Snap Of Daughter With Eva Longoria

Victoria captioned the snaps by showering the whole love she kept in her heart for her daughter. The Instagram caption really showcased the true form of love between mother and daughter and the mom shared the birthday wishes by telling the whole world that, her 11-year-old daughter is the mom’s everything. Victoria Beckham shares three other sons with her husband David – Romeo, Brooklyn, and Cruz.

Victoria, the mom of four, also a busy fashion designer even added very interesting naps on her Instagram stories. The story pic was such a cute one and seemed to be really adoring. In the very same pic, the little girl was very busy making her big brother look stunning on his wedding day.

Harper was adjusting her Big B’s white bowtie and they kept a cute smile on their lips and shared with each other by standing face to face. Brooklyn, 23, the big brother in the family was looking handsome on his special day.

The mommy added this snap with the caption ‘Your Big Bs love you soo much.

The third son of victoria Beckham, 48, and David, Cruz Beckham, 17, were also busy posting pictures of Haper. Out of many shared snaps, one featured the cute girl sitting next to Taylor Swift and pleasingly posing for the cameras to capture happy moments between them.

The intention of sharing the snap on his Instagram account was to wish his sweet sister ‘a happy birthday. The wordings he shared seem that he can’t believe she is growing up too fast and he wished his younger sister best wishes on her birthday.

Harper Beckham Celebrated Her 11 Birthday

The eldest brother of Harper, Romeo 19, showed his tribute to Harper Seven by sharing some photographs of his younger sister. In the photo, the pair was having some quality time and was enjoying in water at the same time harper seemed to be cuddling her pet puppy.

“Many more happy returns of the day Harper Beckham, on your 11th birthday, I love you so much, my little girl. I can’t wait longer to see you baby”, Romeo captioned the snap.

On her 11th birthday, Harper was flooded with birthday wishes from the ones who love her in-depth. Even Harper’s godmother, Eva, wished her goddaughter by posting a cute birthday tribute on her Instagram account.

David Beckham, Harper’s dad, 47, shared a throwback video of his little girl. In the video, she was adorably chanting her father’s name while she was enjoying her bottle.

All the wishes show how adoring the little girl is, and where she stands in their hearts.

