Billions are back in action for season 6 after a season of COVID-related shutdowns. We’re going through every detail of the actors, narrative, and trailer. Billions is a Showtime drama about power struggles, ambition, and greed. It follows hedge fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and US Attorney Chuck Rhoades in their struggle (Paul Giamatti).

Billions Season 6: What We Know So Far?

We’ve watched Rhoades try to frame Axelrod for insider trading and other crimes throughout the series, but he’s never been able to nail him. Season 5 climaxes everything when Rhoades finally got his man Axelrod was caught and sentenced to eight years in jail.

We meet Axe Capital employee Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), who immediately becomes a crucial component of their struggle and follows the narrative of Axelrod and Rhoades. Taylor left Axe Capital at the end of Season 5 to create their hedge fund, Spartan-Ives. Taylor has determined that they can no longer operate in such a corrupt environment after leaving behind Axe’s billions. But how long can this go on?

Billions Season 6 Now Streaming

Season 6 of Billions arrives, and it’s as fascinating, funny, and action-packed as the previous seasons. The network hailed the season finale as “the most rewarding conclusion to yet” from beginning to end. You’re in luck if you’ve been missing Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, who played Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades on the show. The complete season is now available for viewing.

Billions are available on Showtime’s website and the Showtime Anywhere app. You’ll have to use a free trial period from one of those sites to view the show. Alternatively, you may add Showtime to your Prime Video or YouTube TV subscription as an add-on channel.

Billions Season 6 premiere: What to expect from the ‘new era’ at Axe Capital

Bobby ‘Axe’ Axelrod isn’t the only one with a bullseye on his back this time. Axe Capital’s new CEO does as well. Mike Prince is hell-bent on changing the game and ensuring that his firm succeeds at any cost. Chuck Rhoades’ lawyerly mind tells him that no one should have so much wealth or power, and he’ll do all he can to bring down everyone associated with Axe Capital whether they want him to.

Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and the rest of his crew will have to make sure that doesn’t happen, and it won’t be easy. Since Billions has been extended for a sixth season, we may expect Rhoades and his team to triumph again. However, don’t expect it to be pleasant or straightforward.

Conclusion

If you mention Taylor Mason, you’ll be thrust into the middle of one of the season’s most exciting subplots. Billions have become a worldwide smash hit. The series is shown in over 50 countries across the world. In the UK and Ireland, it is accessible on streaming providers such as Amazon Prime Video and Sky Atlantic. It is available to watch on Showtime Anytime and Showtime On-Demand in the United States. Taylor left Axe Capital in the conclusion of Billions to work as a portfolio manager and head of research at Spartan-Ives Fund Management, a hedge fund founded by former Axe Capital employees Taylor Mason and Charlie Colistio (Jeff Daniels).

