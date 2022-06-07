Mandy Moore is going to be the mother of her second child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith. The ‘This is Us’ actress announced that she and her hubby Goldsmith are going to be the parents of their second child. She has posted on Instagram that one incredibly seminal chapter of her life just ended. The next chapter, as a mother of two children, is about to start very soon and she is very excited. She also wrote ‘Baby boy Goldsmith 2 coming this fall!’ Mandy Moore said that the journey is quite tough than their expectations but they can’t.

Mandy Moore And Goldsmith’s Son Going To Be The ” Big Brother”

The Princess Diaries actress posted a picture of her and 36 years old guitarist’s son on 1st August with added caption ‘big brother’. In the picture, their son wears a beautiful t-shirt where the ‘big brother’ is written, calling him the best sibling. Moore’s pal Claire Holt has commented on the picture ‘ Ahhhh congratulations!!! So happy for you!’ The 36 years old musician also shared the same picture with the caption ‘Gus is gonna be the best big brother’ by tagging his wife Mandy Moore that she is going to be the best mom of their two children.

The Dawes frontman also said that there is another chance, he is the happiest and luckiest person that they are gonna be double it. The duo became parents in early 2021 of their son. The actress announced the news of her pregnancy 5 months prior. Mandy Moore posted on social media in September of 2020 with a picture where her baby bump was shown adding a caption of the little Goldsmith coming in early 2021.

The ‘A Walk To Remember’ has been vocal with her fans and followers about the ups and downs in her life of parenting. She came live in the July of 2021 through her Instagram account and said to her followers ‘sometimes I’ve unrealistic expectations of what I should be able to do and I’m trying not to carry that with me into my motherhood.’ Moore also told that she didn’t recognize the worries, the fears, the sense of responsibility that is so ever-present moving forward once a woman becomes a mom.

Mandy Moore divorced Ryan Adams and then married Taylor Goldsmith:

In 2008, Moore started dating Ryan Adams who is a former Whiskeytown frontman. After that in 2009, the couple got engaged in February and the duo got married in the second week of March in Savannah, Georgia. But after 6 years of their marriage, Moore filed for divorce from The frontman Ryan Adams while he was in New York. After some time, they released a statement together and explained their mutual decision. They called it a ‘ respectful, amicable parting of ways.’ In 2029, Moore called her ex-husband emotionally abusive.

After four months after the birth of their son, she was nominated for an Emmy Award and she felt clumsy and awkward taking care of her child compared to her husband’s ‘effortless’ skills. She explained her feelings to Parents magazine in late 2021 that she felt ashamed and a lot guilty.

Read More: