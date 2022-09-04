David Guetta is one of the three most popular DJs in the world. He is currently also the highest-paid DJ. He is second only to Calvin Harris. Moreover, the amazing French artist is a DJ and songwriter as well.

David Guetta Net Worth, Career, Early Life, Awards

He has over 10 million albums to his credit, apart from 65 million singles. He was voted No. 1 DJ by the DJ Mag in 2011, 2020, and again in 2021.

He started his career at nightclubs during the 1980s -1990s. He later started his own production house called Gum Productions.

His albums have managed to reach the top five in the US and also No.1 in the UK. Moreover, he has worked with other R&B, hip-hop, and pop artists, like Akon, Kelly Rowland, and Madonna, to name a few. The personality is currently around 53 years of age and is almost 1.76 m tall. He weighs 80 kg.

David Guetta Net Worth

He has a net worth of over $90 million. Forbes recently reported, that he earns $30 million per year. Most of his earnings are from his singles, albums, and world concerts. He is heavily investing his earnings in his own production house. He has made electronic music a popular genre worldwide.

David Guetta Early Life

David Guetta was born on 7th November in the year 1967, in Paris, France. Many people are truly in awe of him and call him the ‘Grandfather of EDM’. His father is Moroccan, whereas his mother is Belgian.

His father was a sociologist and his mother was a homemaker. He is also the half-brother of notable French journo Bernard Guetta and Nathalie Guetta, from his father’s side.

He also has another half-brother, Dominique Vidal and a half-sister, called Joëlle Vidal from his mother’s first marriage to Jacques Vidal.

He has managed to work with most English singers in his career. From very early on in life, he started experimenting with music. Moreover, he worked as a DJ at the Broad Club in Paris from 1984. He also discovered house music there. Later, he went on to host his own club nights.

David Guetta Career

After starting work as DJ in 1984, in 1990, he released ‘Nation Rap’. It was his first hip-hop collaboration with Sidney Duteil. He has also played in many clubs in the 90s, that includes Le Centrale, The Rex, and Le Boy. He also managed to become the manager of a nightclub in Le Palace.

He later went on to start Gum Productions, and also released his first hit single, ‘Just a Little More Love’. ‘Guetta Blaster’, was his second album, which was released in 2004.

The album had four singles, all of which created a huge stir. In the year 2009, he released his fourth, called ‘One Love’.

It was his first international breakthrough. The album went on to become a huge hit and sold more than 5 million copies. From the year 2009, his fame started shooting up.

He started collaborating with the biggest stars like Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Sia, Shakira, Snoop Dogg, and Skylar Grey. Additionally, he has travelled all over the world for his shows. He is also the most popular DJ in the world right now.

David Guetta Personal Relationships

Guetta married a nightclub manager, Cathy Lobe, in 1992. They also have two children, a son Tim Elvis Eric and a daughter, called Angie. After almost 22 years of marriage, the couple divorced in 2014. The reason for the divorce is unknown. He is reportedly dating Jessica Ledon, his long-time girlfriend now.

David Guetta Awards And Honors

David Guetta has won many prestigious awards in his career. He won two Grammy Awards for Best Remixed Recording and thereafter, he was the recipient of Best International DJ in 2007 and the Best House DJ consecutively, in 2008 and 2009.

In the year 2011, he won the Number 1, DJ spot in the magazine DJ Mag Top 100 DJs by fan votes. Then he also won the American Music Award for Electronic Dance Music. In the year 2016, he won the Best French DJ Award.

His song ‘I Gotta Feeling’ reached the top of the charts in almost a dozen or more countries and is one of the biggest achievements in his career. Moreover, David Guetta became the third such artist on Spotify to reach two billion streams.

David Guetta Real Estate And Automobiles

In 2018, the DJ paid almost $9.5 million for Richard LeFrak’s Florida apartment. It is basically a Miami Beach condominium. He plans to stay there for a few weeks every year, and will rent it during the greater part of the year adding to his income. He also owns other sprawling properties and estates.

