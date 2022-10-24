Who Was Zuri Craig? America’s Got Talent Vocalist, Dead At 44

Zuri Craig’s family wrote in an Instagram post on his official ZoReMi entertainment page that he had died.

Zuri died on October 21, 2022, and no one currently knows what caused his death.

Craig is perhaps best known for his time on AGT in 2015, when he and singing partner Jeffrey Lewis impressed the judges and the audience. Zuri and Lewis placed fifth throughout the season.

Craig also worked with Tyler Perry on “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “Madea Gets a Job” and “A Madea Christmas.” He and Lewis were even guests on “Oprah” in the early 2010s.

More than 12,000 people followed Craig on Instagram, where he often posted funny pictures and videos and talked about projects he was working on.

USA Today writes, “Over the years, he’s also worked on podcasts and other shows. Next month, he was even scheduled to produce a live show in Atlanta called “Soul Food Live,” for which publicity is already underway and performers have already been selected.

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, Craig’s family posted a tribute to him on Zuri’s official ZoReMi Entertainment page. This showed that they were aware of his death.

The statement read, “It is with great sadness that we inform you that our beloved son, brother and friend Zuri Craig has passed away.”

The letter continued, “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please leave us alone during this terrible time of loss.”

Craig died Friday, but the reasons for his death have not yet been announced.

Zuri Craig Career

Zuri Craig gained much attention after appearing on America’s Got Talent with Jeffrey Lewis in 2015.

Craig and Lewis sang their versions of James Brown’s “This is a Man’s World” and Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Going Down.” They received a “golden buzzer” from the judges and ended up in fifth place for the entire season.

Zuri has also starred in Madea’s Big Happy Family, Madea Gets a Job, A Madea Christmas and Oprah with Tyler Perry.

In Madea’s Big Happy Family, which was performed at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood in 2010, he played Donnie when he was 17 years old. Tyler Perry discovered Zuri and Jeffrey when they performed a cover of The Brady Bunch theme song on YouTube in 2008. As a result, they were cast in the play.

The following year, he played Madea’s son Japan Mansell, who never married, in A Madea Christmas at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Center.

His final appearance was in a podcast called The Color Purple Audio Experience: A Benefit for Black Women, which aired in November 2021. Craig was also the producer of the play Soul Food Live, which will be performed next month at Center Stage Theater in Atlanta.

