Facts About FaZe Rug!! Net Worth, Age, Girlfriend, Family

American YouTuber Brian Rafat Awadis, better known online as FaZe Rug, creates vlogs, challenges, gaming videos, and practical jokes. He is one of FaZe Clan’s co-owners. He enjoys video games in addition to making challenges and prank films. He joined the Faze Clan, a group for professional gamers, and this helped him become incredibly well-known.

FaZe Rug was born on November 19, 1996, making him 25 years old as of 2022. He came from a stable Christian household in San Diego, California, where he was born and raised. His nationality is Iraqi-American, and he practices Islam as his religion.

At a local high school in San Diego, California, he finished his elementary education. He then registered for San Diego Miramar College in San Diego, California, in the United States, but eventually dropped out to concentrate more on his YouTube career. He has always been interested in gaming and turning his pastime into a career.

FaZe Rug Net worth

An American citizen of Iraqi descent, FaZe Rug is also known as Brian Awadis or Brian Rafat Awadis on social media. FaZe Rug has a $7 million net worth as of 2022. On his YouTube channel, he is well recognized for creating popular vlogs, challenges, pranks, and gaming videos.

He is also well-known for being a co-owner of the well-known FaZe Clan esports and entertainment company. Along with his older brother, he also runs the father-son Chaldean YouTube account.

FaZe Rug Family

Mr. Awadis, a merchant by profession, is FaZe Rug’s father, and Mrs. Awadis, a homemaker, is his mother. Additionally, he has an elder brother named Brandon Awadis, who works as a YouTuber.

The marital status of FaZe Rug is single. He is not currently dating anyone, however, he previously had a relationship with Molly Eskam, a YouTuber herself. He also had a brief relationship with Kaelyn.

FaZe Rug Height and weight

He stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs about 52 kg. He has short, fashionable brown hair and stunning, fascinating eyes that are blazing dark brown in hue.

FaZe Rug is an attractive, intelligent, and charming man with a dashing and endearing demeanor. He has a terrific, strong physique, appealing body measurements, and a muscular body type that is rhomboid.

Facts

FaZe likes pets. He even has a dog.

He had no basketball success.

He enjoys tennis and is a lover of video games.

Pizza is his go-to meal.

He loves to enjoy cappuccinos.

Career

In 2012, FaZe Rug began his career as a YouTuber and competitive player. On his YouTube channel of the same name, he primarily posts videos of gaming, practical jokes, and challenges. Following that, he also founded the FaZe Clan, an esports and entertainment group made up mostly of Call of Duty players.

Along with his older brother Brandon Awadis, he also runs the father son Chaldean YouTube channel, which was founded in 2008. He published a song titled “Goin Live ” on his YouTube channel in 2019 accompanied by a music video. In the year 2020, he also appeared in the well-liked TV reality program MTV Ridiculousness. Along with his main channel, he also runs the FaZe Rug Games YouTube account.

