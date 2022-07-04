0 SHARES Share Tweet

American YouTuber, physique contestant, social media sensation, and fitness expert Bradley Martyn was born on May 22, 1989. He has accounts on several social networking sites as well as a well-liked YouTube channel with the same name.

Who Is Bradley Martyn? Age, Height, Wife, Net Worth

His Instagram account and YouTube channel are devoted to disseminating training, eating, and complementing advice with the intention of assisting his fans in maintaining their physical fitness.

At the age of 15, Bradley began coming to the gym, and in January 2006, he launched his online fitness program.

Bradley Martyn Family

Bradley Martyn is an American citizen and a member of the White ethnicity. He was born on May 22, 1989, in San Francisco, California, USA, under the sign of Gemini.

When Bradley’s father committed suicide, he was just 6 years old, and hence was left without the love and guidance of a parent. He struggled as a child to have a comfortable life because he was surrounded by annoyances and darkness. But the man surmounted every challenge to acquire the success and notoriety he presently has.

Bio

The United States state of California is where Bradley Martyn was born and raised. He received his early schooling at a neighborhood school in his hometown. When he was 15 years old, he started going to the gym to exercise.

Over the years, he developed a solid level of training and dietary knowledge. As a result, he started his own training program in January 2006. Bradley described these methods as beneficial, but it wasn’t until 2014 that he started to get real notoriety in the fitness sector.

Bradley Martyn Height and Weight:

Bradley Martyn is extremely conscientious in addition to having a good disposition. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and 111 kg or so in weight. He looks amazing, with black hair and dark brown eyes.

Career

Martyn first became interested in fitness when he was fifteen and started working out at the gym. After honing his weightlifting skills and gradually putting together his extremely intriguing physique, Bradley greatly increased his knowledge of exercise, weight training, and healthy eating.

As a result, in January 2006, he launched his own fitness program, BMFit. It also offers helpful advice on food planning, fat loss, muscle growth, nutritional and supplemental counseling, along with tailored training schedules and exercise routines.

In August 2014, he launched his own YouTube channel, Bradley Martin, and began posting his workout videos there. This is when he first gained notoriety. A number of videos capturing Martyn’s daily activities and eating routine, as well as his own “Vlogs” on common topics and fitness-related material, have helped his channel expand over the years.

Bradley Martyn’s Net Worth

As of 2022, it is predicted that Bradley Martyn will have a net worth of more than $2 million, which he will have acquired through his YouTube channel as well as his involvement in businesses like the Zoo Culture Gym, BMFit, and Origin Supplements.

Facts

Bradley has always been interested in health and fitness, even when he was just 15 years old. That’s when he started to get genuinely interested, and he started making serious efforts to change his life.

At that time in his life, he started working out, learning the proper way to train with weights, and focusing heavily on his nutrition.

He appeared in a Madea film. “Boo! A Madea Halloween, as well as the sequel. He completed two in 2016 and 2017.

