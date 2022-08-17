Things To Know About Adele Bio, Age, Career, Net Worth!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The English singer Adele broke records and won awards along the way with her powerful vocals and all-too-relatable songs in the 2010s, weaving vintage soul, confessional lyrics, and pop polish.

But, beginning with her 2011 sophomore album, 21, no other artist could compare in terms of raw sales or celebrity. Find out more about Adele Bio, Career, etc.

Adele existed in a different universe from her British or American colleagues, selling millions of CDs at a time when many singers struggled to reach the million-album mark.

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins is a vocal artist and composer from England. Adele joined XL Recordings after earning her art degree from the BRIT School in 2006. “Chasing Pavements” and “Make You Feel My Love” from her 2008 first album, 19, reached the UK top five singles chart.

The album received triple platinum certification in the US and eight platinum recognition in the UK. In addition, Adele garnered a Brit Award for Rising Star and a Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Adele Bio

Tottenham, London, on May 5, 1988, saw the birth of Adele Laurie Blue Adkins. Everybody knows her by her stage name Adele.

Her mother, Penny Adkins, raised her after her father abandoned the family when she was just two years old. They moved to Brighton on England’s south coast when she was nine before returning to London in 1999.

In 2006, she received her diploma from the Croydon-based BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, where she trained among the best singers, Leona Lewis and Jessie J.

However, it is interesting to note that she didn’t put as much emphasis on starting her singing career when she was in school as she did on entering the A&R side of the music business.

Date Of Birth 5 May 1988 Age 34 years Profession Singer, Songwriter Height 5 ft 9 in(1.75 m) Weight 63 Kg Nationality British Net Worth $430 million

Adele Career

Adele had produced a three-song demo for a class project even though she had no plans to pursue a singing career. A friend uploaded the sample to Myspace, quickly gaining a great deal of viewership. This caught the attention of Richard Russell from XL Recordings, who contacted her due to her online exposure. Adele signed with them in September 2006 eventually.

“Hometown Glory,” Adele’s first big hit, was made public in October 2007. She enjoyed tremendous critical and commercial success with the publication of her debut studio album, “19,” in 2008.

The secret to Adele’s popularity was her deft, unfussy delivery, which was first audible on her 2008 debut album, 19.

Additionally, she took home two awards at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards in February 2009: Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

The songs “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” and “Set Fire to the Rain” from album 21 cemented her position as an artist of her era. “21,” Adele’s second studio album, was released at the beginning of 2011.

It surpassed Amy Winehouse’s album “Back to Black” to become the greatest album of the coming decades in December 2011 after selling over 3.4 million copies in the UK alone.

Adele’s third studio album, “25,” was released in November 2015 following a brief break from touring, during which she continued to write music.

Her first three studio albums were all titled after her age when she was working on them, though she has mentioned that she will most likely not do so with her upcoming albums.

Adele’s studio albums are not the only famous musical creations; the 23rd James Bond movie “Skyfall” also has a theme song. More than 5 million copies of the song, popularly known as “Skyfall,” have been sold worldwide. Adele also won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for it.

Adele Net Worth

Adele made nearly $430 million from album sales and lived performances throughout the ten years between 2009 and 2019 alone. Adele’s net worth is $220 million as of this writing.

2011 marked the first year that her net worth exceeded $20 million. Her net worth surpassed $185 million in 2019 on the back of $383 million in career earnings.

Adele Personal Life

After dating for five years, Adele wed Simon Konecki in 2016. In 2012, they welcomed a boy and their only child together. They spent seven years together before, regrettably, announcing their separation in April 2019.

Adele and Simon do not have a prenuptial agreement, and it was reported in April 2020 that this might leave Adele liable for a humongous compensation.

Additionally, they amassed a respectable real estate holding throughout their marriage. Legally speaking, Simon will be obligated to a portion of the portfolio’s worth or another agreement.

The couple’s Beverly Hills property cost $9.5 million when they purchased it in June 2016. Adele was granted permission by a Los Angeles judge to keep the specifics of her divorce private.

