The Blowin’ In The Wind has been updated which cost nearly $2 million. Bob Dylan, is also known as the Jokerman and is back to his usual naughty antics.

The 81-year-old artist had just sold his entire music collection for around $300 million. He is the author of songs including It Ain’t Me Babe, Mr. Tambourine Man, and Here Comes Santa.

He recently did earn another million dollars at auction by selling a one-of-a-kind new rendition of Blowin’ In The Wind.

The New Expensive “Blowin’ In The Wind” Has A $1.7 Million Price Tag

The newly recorded version of Bob Dylan performing “Blowin’ In The Wind” was sold at Christie’s in London today for 1.4 million pounds.

It was positioned as a complete rebellion against mass consumerism by famed producer T-Bone Burnett, who staged the coup.

The auction’s winner, whose identity has not been made public, though as per assumption it was Martin Shkreli, who was given a unique recording of the song that was placed on an advanced acetate disc dubbed.

The Ionic original is said to have more fidelity than other formats. It is almost immune to wear and tear, which, for over $2 million, makes it really amazing. Fortunately, the winner won’t have to invest in a brand-new record player to play it.

The poor peons will never get to hear this new rendition of a timeless Dylan tune, which T-Bone Burnett hailed as the best album ever. Mostly, the whole purpose of this was to demonstrate to NFTs what true scarcity is. Ionic originals are not copies, according to Burnett.

It’s a genuine recording. “We are not creating a shortage. It is a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted, authentic recording. Downloading JPEGs of ugly monkeys and calling it art is not what this is. It certainly grates on our nerves that we’ll never be able to assign a C+ to such a unique piece by such a unique artist.”

“We’ll simply have to trust T-Bone that Bob sounds like a good guy. The band plays well.

Great tune,” he said. Sadly, he claims that we don’t need to worry about hearing it because there are countless Dylan recordings that we can listen to for free. But he can assure you that when Cézanne painted a landscape in Aix-en-Provence, “he was thinking if everyone gets to see this or how will this be seen by everyone?

How does he write this down? He was quite curious about everything connecting it. How does the install this?”

Because they live in a time of mechanical duplication, where musicians have had to accept how the government, businesses, technologists, record labels, and streamers define the worth of their music.

In this instance, he also added a statement, “we have taken matters into our own hands and are overseeing both the production methods and the copyright. Investigate what does a song mean?

What does it mean for Bob Dylan to sing “Blowin’ in the Wind,” a song he wrote 60 years ago, in this context?

