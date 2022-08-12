0 SHARES Share Tweet

After a car accident in Los Angeles on Friday, the star was taken to the hospital and is now in a coma. On Thursday, Anne Heche’s team gave a new update on her health: she is still in a coma and is in critical condition after being in a car accident last week. Heche’s publicist told The Source that the actress “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” and “is not expected to survive.”

Anne Heche Not Expected To Survive Horror Crash

In a public report, the Los Angeles Fire Department said her car crashed into a two-story home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday, causing a fire. The Los Angeles Police Department previously told THR that Hedges was under investigation for the incident for driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

Shortly after the accident, Heche’s team said in a statement that she was in stable condition. On Monday, they told the media that she was in a coma and in critical condition. The statement said, among other things: “She has a severe lung injury that requires mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgery.”

Heche is known for such films as “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Six Days, Seven Nights.” She has also appeared in television series such as “Men in Trees” and “Hung.”

Anne Heche had a serious accident that left her brain without oxygen. She is still in a coma and is in critical condition. No one believes she will survive.

She has always wanted to donate her organs and is still being kept alive to see if there are any left.

Anne Heche had a big heart, and her kind spirit touched everyone she met. Even more than her extraordinary talent, she saw it as her life’s mission to spread kindness and joy, especially by getting people to accept who they loved. She will be remembered for her courage and honesty, and her light will be sorely missed.

Heche had been hospitalized since Aug. 5, when the car she was driving crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles and caught fire. The home’s owner and her pet were able to escape the house.

Fifty-nine firefighters battled the fire, which had spread to both Heche’s car and her home, for 65 minutes until she was safely pulled from the wreckage. Heche was still able to speak when she was found, but lost consciousness soon after and never woke up. She has been in a deep sleep ever since.

Heche was in “extremely critical condition” on Monday, August 8.

A representative for the actress said at the time, “She has a severe lung injury that requires mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgery.”

Prior to the accident, there was much talk about Heche’s health, as she had been filmed driving a speeding car in the minutes before the accident. A few blocks from the scene of the accident, she was even involved in a minor car accident. After Heche was taken to the hospital, a blood test was conducted.

Heche had just finished filming the Lifetime movie Girl in Room 13, about the dark side of the $150 billion human trafficking business. Amy Winter, executive vice president and head of programming for Lifetime Networks, spoke about Heche’s accident Thursday at a panel discussion for the film at the Television Critics Association’s virtual press tour. Winter said the film will still be released in theaters in September as planned.

“This project is important to Anne, as it is to all of us,” Winter said.

“We all wanted to make a film that would bring attention to the terrible problem of human sex trafficking. We hope you have seen this film and are as moved as Anne was to help us stop violence against women as she was.

Lynne Bernstein, who saw Heche’s accident, said it was “horrible” and that he “could barely breathe” when he tried to help Heche out of her blue Mini Cooper.

Bernstein said, “The smoke got so bad we could barely breathe.” “It was hard to see because of the smoke.”

Bernstein said he and his wife saw a car traveling down their street at “high speed” before Bernstein’s wife heard Heche’s car crash into their neighbor’s house.

