When the Mormon ex-wife of murdered Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan received an unexpected enhancement in 2015, she reportedly asked a Florida tattoo parlor employee if he knew anyone who could shut him up.

While they were still living in the Jacksonville Beach, Florida, the home they shared with their twins, he claimed that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, 35, made the remark. While going through a divorce from Bridegan, she was a single mother.

She had been talking about her divorce, and the staff of the Flying Iguana Mexican restaurant, which is nearby, said that the woman had asked if they could help her find someone to keep him quiet.

This tattoo artist in Jacksonville was interviewed by detectives on June 16th, 2022. In order to keep his job, he requested anonymity. When Gardner-Fernandez signed a waiver to receive the treatment, the worker claimed he had met her at his shop for a clitoris-piercing procedure.

Bridgen, 33, was shot and killed in front of his 2-year-old daughter in Jacksonville Beach on February 16, 2019, after he dropped off their twins at the home of his ex-wife. Garcia filed for divorce from his wife in 2015, and the two have been litigating almost nonstop since then.

Bexley, two, and London, one, were born as a result of his marriage to Kirsten Bridegan, with whom he has two children. In the middle of the drive, he noticed a flat tire while Bexley was strapped into the car seat. An unknown assailant shot Bridegan as he exited his black Volkswagen Atlas and fled.

Jared Bridegan belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a Mormon denomination. In 2010, he married his first wife in a beautiful ceremony at the Utah Salt Lake Temple.

As a result of the contentious divorce between Gardner Fernandez and his wife, Gardner-Mormon Fernandez’s family was accused of having an affair. Her parents, Sterling and Shelli Gardner founded Stampin Up!, a paper crafting company with an estimated annual revenue of over $100 million.

The tragic murder remains unsolved, and the Jacksonville Beach Police Department has not publicly identified any suspects. Gardner-Fernandez and her second husband, Mario Fernandez, had hired renowned criminal defense attorney Henry Hank Coxe III.

For each time she used a service, Gardner-Fernandez signed liability and included her address and an emergency contact. The document also includes a real-time iPad snapshot taken to verify her identity.

on February 24, 2015, Gardner-Fernandez wrote clit under the heading of piercing in his waiver. According to records obtained by a source, she returned to the shop several months later for an upper ear piercing and a second visit for a navel piercing.

Because Gardner-Fernandez claimed to have previously lived in Utah and shared a room with Mormons, the worker quickly formed a friendship with him. Her frequent visits to the parlor were for nothing more than a place to vent about her pending divorce, according to the employee. It is stated in court documents that her parents were financially supporting the couple prior to the divorce. This included an $8,500 a month allowance.

But even though it’s a common request, the worker said he was surprised when she showed up to work with an obvious mark on her body, even though she appeared to be a typical mom. In just a few weeks, he claimed, she had undergone a significant transformation.