The game Saints Row is almost here. Next month, you’ll be able to roam the streets of Santo Ileso, causing trouble and going through trash cans on your way to becoming the crime boss of the made-up American Southwest.

In the last few weeks, we’ve learned a lot about the highly anticipated Saints Row reboot, including information about customization, co-op, and even a chance to try it out for ourselves (don’t worry, there’s a long video below).

Everything You Need To Know About New Saints Row!

Chaos and crime are still here, but they are dealt with in a more “measured” way. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the reboot.

Since GTA 6 is probably a long way off, Saints Row has a great chance to take over the open-world crime genre when it comes out on August 22 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Saints Row was supposed to come out on February 25, 2022, but because of a delay, it will now come out on August 23, 2022. Don’t worry if you haven’t upgraded to the new generation of consoles yet. The game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC.

This is exactly what the Saints Row Boss Factory is. It’s a character customization tool you can use to make your boss. Some of the options, like left ears and eyeballs like in Terminator, are pretty silly.

You can go to the Boss Factory(which opens in a new tab) now and make a character that you can then upload into Saints Row when it comes out.

You can also try out some premade characters and see what other players are doing. There’s even a Dark Souls dab emote in Saints Row Boss Factory, so there’s a little something for everyone.

Our hands-on preview of Saints Row didn’t have any dildo bats, but it was still full of the kind of silly stuff you’d expect from the series. It’s a bit smoother than previous versions and has great car combat with a cool side-swipe feature and the option to climb on top of a car to get a better shot.

Melee animations include kicking someone in the genitalia or shoving a grenade down their pants, and the weapon wheel is big and easy to use.

Some great quality of life features make Saints Row a bit easier to get around than GTA 5, like the bright purple arrows that lead you to marked points in Santo Ileso and the big icons on an easy-to-read map.

You can also easily switch channels on the radio, and being able to see what song is playing on each channel may help you decide where to tune in.

Side missions include giving bad reviews to local businesses and surviving the firefight that follows, pulling a mobile meth lab out of a trailer park, and, of course, Insurance Fraud.

In the main campaign, you build up your gang and fight other gangs for territory, assets, and other things. This is the same Saints Row you know and love, just a bit more up-to-date.

If you want to play co-op, there is no Saints Row crossplay, which means you can’t play with friends on PC or Xbox if you have a PS5, for example.

There is, however, cross-generational play, so even though you can’t play with people on different platforms, you can play with people on the same platform family.

Read our Saints Row crossplay guide to learn more about how online co-op works and what you can and can’t do with the cross-gen play.

