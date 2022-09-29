Nikki Reed Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Starring as vampire Rosalie Hale in the blockbuster film series “The Twilight Saga,” Nicole Houston Reed rose to fame as an American actress.

Things To Know About Nikki Reed Net Worth, Career, Charity Works!

She has a wide range of talents, including those of music artists, songwriters, screenwriters, and fashion models. She made her film debut in the 1999 movie Thirteen—a high school student involved in a sexual, criminal, and addictive lifestyle.

An “Independent Spirit Award” for Best Debut Performance was bestowed to her. She first gained notice in films like “Lords of Dogtown” and “American Gun,” but her breakout role as “Twilight” Rosalie Hale propelled her to stardom worldwide.

The Indie horror thriller “Jack Goes Home” is one of her most recent productions. She’s also busy on the small screen, having appeared in multiple episodes of the critically acclaimed spooky drama series Sleepy Hollow.

The multitalented woman can also sing and write songs; she has put out a couple of records and a video. In her spare time, she helps at animal shelters and actively campaigns for animal rights.

Full Name Nicole Houston Reed Profession Actor Sources Of Income Acting career Residence West Los Angeles, California, United States Date Of Birth 17 May 1988 Age 34 years Gender Female Nationality American Education Louisiana State University Children Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder Spouse Ian Somerhalder (m. 2015),

Paul McDonald (m. 2011–2015) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Nikki Reed

Non Religious upbringing: Reed was raised by his Christian mother and his Jewish father. Therefore, she had a nonreligious upbringing. Not surprisingly, Reed is not a very religious person.

It is noteworthy to note, however, that Reed does identify as Jewish, which makes perfect sense given that it is not unusual for a Jewish identity to be built on cultural rather than religious grounds.

Had a Complicated Childhood: So far as we can tell, Reed had a pretty troubled upbringing. The short version is that Reed was raised by her mother when her parents divorced when she was only two. At the tender age of 14, Reed opted to leave her mother’s home and start living independently.

Homeschooled through high school, graduating with honors: Reed returned to school after “Thirteen” came out so that she could graduate on time. However, she could not do so quietly, as several mothers decided to show their displeasure with the film by secretly entering her high school and confronting her during lunch.

Reed eventually dropped out of school, but she didn’t drop out altogether; she completed her high school education at home and graduated with a diploma.

Was Shy As a Child: Reed was an introverted kid who had trouble making friends. In truth, she was utterly uninterested in acting at the time. Thus her current profession is the result of a series of happy accidents. Ironically, Reed’s early jobs led to her being pigeonholed as a different kind of person for a while.

Supports Animal Rights: Reed is passionate about a wide range of charitable activities. She has demonstrated a persistent fascination with animal rights issues, which may indicate that this is a deeply held personal interest.

When Reed has time on her hands, she often helps at animal shelters. Similarly, Reed designed a collar and leash to sell on the website Gilt, with the proceeds going to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

It’s reasonable to assume that Reed’s vegetarianism is linked to her advocacy for animal rights. After all, the meat-eating species weren’t picked because of any inherent invulnerability on the part of those animals but rather because they were the most practically advantageous to raise for that purpose.

Nikki Reed Sources Of Income

Reed has amassed wealth through the years due to her work in film, television, and other industries. But “The Twilight Saga” is undoubtedly her most lucrative endeavor.

Nikki Reed Net Worth

Nikki Reed’s acting career has been quite fruitful. Her $15 million fortune results from both her on-screen and off-screen endeavors.

Nikki Reed Houses

After marrying actor Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed sold the Hollywood bachelorette apartment she had rented for the show The Bachelorette for approximately $1.31 million. She had paid $872,000 at first for the Spanish-style house.

They hitched in 2015 and promptly bought a Venice, California, mansion for $2.85 million. This home, however, has recently been listed for sale with an asking price of $3.5 million.

Nikki Reed Cars

Nikki has been spotted a few times getting out of SUVs. However, it’s unclear if she owns them or not. However, in 2018, she spent around $35,000 on a Mercedes SL65 AMG. Reed stated in a 2021 interview that she no longer owns a car and no longer uses one.

Nikki Reed Charity Works

Reed has long been a vocal supporter of animal rights because of his deep and abiding affection for all living creatures.

• She finds her spiritual center at animal shelters, where she serves on occasion.

• She was similarly recognized in 2014 with ASPCA Compassion Awards for her work in the animal rights movement.

• Reeds care deeply about the planet. She makes it her mission to educate the public about the dangers of climate change and global warming.

Quotes By Nikki Reed

Nikki said, “When anything in life is left unfinished, it can be one of the most meaningful experiences”.

Nikki Reed Career

Nikki Reed debuted as an actress in the 2003 independent drama film “Thirteen.” She co-wrote the film and used some of her own life experiences as inspiration.

The film centers on a middle schooler who gets embroiled in a cycle of sexual activity, drug abuse, and criminal activity. Many critics gave the film high marks despite some negative buzz. It was also financially fruitful.

She then appeared in “Man of God,” in which she played a supporting role in 2005. The story centers on a middle-aged rabbi who is struggling with his faith.

She also appeared in the biopic Lords of Dogtown in the same year. The picture was plagued by hostile critical reception and disappointing box office results.

However, it is on the Empire list of the “500 Greatest Movies of All Time.” Additionally, she had a role in the film American Gun.

Catherine Hardwicke helmed the film based on Stephanie Meyer’s novel of the same name. The film did well at the box office and in the critics’ circles.

The same year, she also had a cameo in the film Familiar Strangers.

Similarly, in 2009’s “The Twilight Saga: New Moon,” she reprised her role. The film grossed $700 million worldwide on a budget of $50 million. Furthermore, it was nominated for and won several awards. Next, she was a lead in the drama/comedy Last Days of Summer.

Over the next few years, she appeared in three more installments of ‘The Twilight Saga,’ including 2010’s ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,’ 2011’s ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 1,’ and 2012’s ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 2.

In “Enter the Dangerous Mind,” a film of psychological suspense from 2013, she played a key role. Negative feedback was given about it. She also appeared in “Pawn” and “Empire” films that same year.

She continued acting during the next few years, appearing in films including “About Scout” (2015) and “A Sunday Horse” (2016). She also appeared in a few Fox television series Sleepy Hollow episodes in 2015.

Nikki Reed Major Works

Nikki Reed made her acting debut in the Catharine Hardwicke-directed drama Thirteen. Reed also helped draft the piece. She felt that the movie only tangentially reflected her experience as a student.

Actors Brady Corbet, Deborah Kara Unger, Kip Pardue, and Vanessa Anne Hudgens all had roles.

The character of Rosalie Hale in the five-part romantic fantasy film series “The Twilight Saga” is perhaps her most famous to date. The best-selling books of Stephanie Meyer inspired it.

On a global scale, the series was a smashing commercial success. The critical reception, however, was largely unfavorable.

