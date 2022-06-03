Julia Roberts’ brother, Eric Roberts, has finally debunked the one feud narrative. According to the Dark Knight actor, 66, memories of him and the Pretty Woman actress, 54, stemmed from a large false impression that occurred around 1990.

Julia Roberts And Brother Eric Roberts’ Sibling Relationship

On Wednesday’s episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Eric stated, Julia and Eric actually have constantly been fine. Eric, a well-known cinema figure, remembers being asked a series of questions about his Oscar-winning younger sister. Is it okay if we talk about me? He lamented that his amusing anecdote no longer landed, saying, he supposes he has become pretty funny.

Before he knew it, all and Sundry thought he and Julia had beef. And of course, then it’s like, ‘Oh, they have got a problem. Oh my God, they have got a problem, Eric recalled. And all of a sudden, the majority of the issues he is holding onto are actually difficulties he has with my sister that he doesn’t have with anyone else. And they’re simply shooting up all of the place. And he is requesting about them as though they’re actual trouble.

Eric Roberts, the dad of actress Emma Roberts, says he avoided questioning about his relationship with Julia by saying, oh, he wasn’t aware of that. Unfortunately, being coy backfire because he offered a lot of good ideas, so they’re keeping it hidden and Eric won’t say anything.

The story blew up and blew up and has become all these things that it wasn’t, he advised Yontef, occurring to explain the pair’s rapport as that of a standard brother and sister. My sister and he, though, we’ve constantly talked, we’ve constantly bitched. He always had a good time and made others aware of my presence. It’s as simple as that, he explained. He loves understanding my sister. My sister’s a groovy chick.

And now she has those three adolescent children. She means, her lifestyle isn’t an afternoon on the beach, dude, you understand? She’s also been given a lot of s-t to deal with. She means, she’s doing lots of stuff, so she doesn’t forget about it. She simply lives out of her hair with the press. And that’s all. Simple. And she or he stays out of my way.

Oh, you realize, no matter what he says, if he starts doing all that, he is going to get himself into trouble, Eric says, when asked how Julia is doing as a mom to 17-year-old twin Hazel and Phinnaeus, as well as 14-year-old Henry. However, he in the end praised his sister’s parenting, calling her a first-rate mom.

He went on to say that she is well aware of everything. Eric previously admitted that his substance abuse problems harmed his relationships, including those with his sisters Julia and Lisa Roberts Gillan, both 57, and Nancy Motes, who died by suicide in February 2014.

In January 2018, he told Vanity Fair that he would not portray it as a breakup. He went insane thinking about my sisters. them. I loved them. They had been valuable to me, and we had instances of first-rate closeness. We all felt very shielded from each other. However, the toughest person to shield yourself from is yourself. He became laborious to be around, he confessed. Complainy, Blamey, not able to experience enjoyment. Everyone in his group wished for a ruin sometimes, and that ought to have covered Julia.

Read More: