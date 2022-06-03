14.6 C
Friday, June 3, 2022
“The Real Wonder Women” Camille Vasquez-Johnny Depp lawyer Reacts To Jury’s Verdict After The Historic Victory

The decision of the jury after listening to six weeks of testimonies ruled that Amber Head is liable for defaming Johnny Depp. This decision lead to a movement where the lawyers on Johnny Depp’s side rejoiced and they were seen quite happy in the court itself.

Depp was awarded $ 10 million in compensatory damages and another $5 million in punitive damages. Later Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate, reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the state’s statutory cap or legal limit. This makes Depp’s total damages down to $10.4 million. For Heard’s Counter suit, the jury awarded her $ 2 Million as compensatory damage.

The Jury Passed The Judgment In Favor Of Johnny Depp Which Lead To A Rejoicing Movement Among His Lawyer And Team

It was just after the Verdict the lawyer of Johnny Depp, Camille Vasquez spoke to the media regarding it. She said to the media, “Today’s verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning, that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence,” she further said, “We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case.” 

The Real Wonder Women Camille Vasquez-Johnny Depp lawyer Reacts To Jury’s Verdict After The Historic Victory

Another attorney of Johnny Depp, Benjamin Chew also reacted to the news and also expressed gratitude that the star’s case was heard. He said while speaking to the media, “Our judicial system is predicated on each person’s right to have his or her case heard and we were honored, truly honored, to assist Mr. Depp in ensuring that his case was fairly considered throughout the trial,” Benjamin Chew also said, “We are also most pleased that the trial has resonated for so many people in the public who value truth and justice. Now that the jury has reached its conclusive verdict, it’s time to turn the page and look to the future.” 

Johnny Depp was really happy after this verdict but on the other hand, Amber Heard expressed her disappointment with the verdict. She posted on social media “I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” she further said. “I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American—to speak freely and openly.”

After all these days of testimonies, Evidence, hearing, and debates, Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez is now being called the “Real Wonder woman” by the netizens all over the world who followed this case since it started.  She was seen in tears along with her colleagues just after the verdict came in their favor.

A user wrote on Twitter that Camille is an example for other women to get into law. As of now, she is the face of what it means to be a lawyer. There is a big force of social media users who are congratulating Camille along with Johnny Depp.

