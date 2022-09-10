Eric Patrick Clapp, also known as Eric Clapton. He was a significant guitarist during the late 1960s and early 1970s. He is one of the bestselling musicians around the world. There is $450 million in Eric Clapton net worth. He is regarded as one of the most iconic, successful, and influential guitarists in rock music history have ever had.

Eric Clapton Biography

Eric Clapton was born on march 30,1945 in England. He was born to a 16-year-old teenage mother named Patricia molly Clapton and Edward Walter fryer who is a soldier. later his mother Patricia married a Canadian soldier and moved to Germany. So he was mainly raised by his grandparents Rose and Jack Clapton.

Eric Clapton was majorly raised by his grandparents rose and Jack Clapton. He started playing guitar in his teenage. Eric Clapton studied at the Kingston college of arts. British rock musician Eric Clapton mentioned his height as 5ft 10 and he is 77 years old.

Eric Clapton Career

Eric Clapton in his career has sold more than 125 million records. He earned a lot of money through his long and successful music career. Eric Clapton net worth is reportedly $450 million. Eric Patrick started playing the lead guitar role in two minor bands.

In 1963 he joined the British musical group Yardbirds as the leading guitarist. After pursuing success in a pop-oriented style eric Clapton left the yardbirds melodic band in 1965. In the same year, he joined the English blues rock band Bluesbreakers.

After one year he left the Bluesbreakers and assembled a new band with two other rock musicians, Drummer Ginger baker, and bassist Jack Bruce. This band achieved massive popularity across the world with its sophisticated high-volume fusion of rock and blues.

Eric Clapton mastered blues form and phrasing, his rapid runs, and his plaintive vibrato was imitated by other guitarists across the world. This band “Cream” was later disbanded in 1968. In 1970 he formed a new band called Derek and the Dominos, which include bassist Carl Radle, Dummer Jim Gordon, and keyboardist Bobby Whitlock.

Later famous guitarist Duane Allman joined this group and created the classic double album Layla and the other assorted love songs in 1970. which was considered to be the masterpiece of Clapton and a landmark among rock recordings. Eric Clapton was a heroin addict, and as part of his addiction, he tried for two years.

In 1974 after overcoming his addiction he made an iconic comeback with the album 461 Ocean Boulevard. Even in this modern era, Eric Clapton has become an assured vocalist and composer in addition to a guitar hero.

However, the greatest eric Clapton was a huge fan of Albert Lee, he bonafide him as the guitar god.

Eric Clapton Net Worth

Eric Clapton net worth in 2022 is $450 million. The Clapton owns multimillion-dollar homes in England, France, Ohio, and Antigua. Celebrity Networth reported that his Antigua home, which was built for 14 million in 2009 was rented for $50,000 per week.

Clapton is also a man who invests in artworks. He is one of the greatest art collectors of his era. His art collection is considered to be worth $343 million. He picked up a Gerhard Richter collection for $3.4 million and sold it for $77.3 million after years.

Eric Clapton has mentioned himself as a car enthusiast. Nobody has any idea about how many car collections he has. Here are some of the popular cars owned by Eric Clapton.

1938 Cadillac Fleetwood

Ferrari 365 GTC

Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

1965 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso

1967 mini cooper

Ferrari Enzo

Ferrari SP12 EC

British rock musician Eric Clapton owns a wide range of architectural masterpieces. Here are some of those properties owned by Clapton.

Venice beach home in California

Antique estate

Hurtwood edge estate

Eric Clapton also owns other varieties of luxury collections. They include a charitable organization named crossroads Antigua. It was established by Eric Clapton in 1998. It focuses on treating patients who suffer from alcohol and drug addiction.

Eric Clapton is a fan of Rolex watches, the has a wide range of Rolex watch collections.his collection includes Rolex Reference 6062 made of 18-carat gold.

Eric Patrick Relationship

In the late 1960s, he falls in love with one of the leading international models Pattie Boyd. At that time Pattie Boyd was married to George Harrison, she divorced Harrison in 1977and married his friend eric Clapton in 1979. Later Eric Clapton divorced Pattie Boyd in 1986, they didn’t have any kids.

After divorcing Pattie Boyd Eric Clapton married an American socialite and philanthropist Melia Mcenery in 2001. The couple had three daughters: Julie Rose, Ella Mae, and Sophie. Eric had a son named Conor, he died in march 1991 due to an accident falling from the window of an apartment.

Conor’s mother was Lori del Santos.

Eric Patrick Awards And Songs

Eric Clapton in his carrier has achieved numerous awards and accolades, he was the best international musician in the melody makers’ pop poll. Over many years eric Clapton created a string of albums And Eric Clapton net worth was estimated to be $450 million.

He has won 18 grammy awards and a BAFTA for his work Edge of Darkness.

Slowhand (1977), Backless(1978), Money and Cigarettes (1983), August (1986), and Unplugged(1992) are some of the famous songs composed by Eric Clapton. Unplugged featuring tears in heaven was written after the death of his son.

In the Grammy awards 1993 “Tears of Heaven” won both awards for best song and recording of the year. Eric Clapton’s Unplugged was nominated as the best album of the year. In 2018 eric Clapton released his first-holiday album named Happy Xmas.

Eric Clapton best selling creation is the song “Wonderful Tonight” which has sold more than 4 million copies worldwide. Eric Clapton’s autobiography was published in 2007 and his documentary named “Life in 12 bars” was released in 2017.

During the 2019 covid pandemic Eric Clapton was known for his criticism regarding the safety regulations of the covid vaccine. He collaborated with van Morrison in a single “ Stand and deliver” and he refused to participate in any venue that requires vaccination protocols.

Read More:

What Is Timbaland Net Worth? Bio, Age, Career, Personal Life!

Anderson Cooper Net Worth, Bio, Age, Height!